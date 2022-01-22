Giacomo Contri, the friend of thought (21/01/2022)

Giacomo Contri, the eighty-year-old translator of Lacan (as well as a friend of Michel De Certeau and also a translator of Freud), president of the “Amici del Pensiero Society” and responsible for the site dedicated to it: www.societaamicidelpensiero.com, president and teacher of the “Studium Cartello”, author of an immense corpus of writings, a great friend and teacher to whom both the undersigned and Giuseppe Frangi owe a lot, rose to heaven in the late afternoon.

“From God I want him to earn from me and that I earn from him.”, Wrote Giacomo Contri in his latest contribution and lectio to his School (Society of friends of thought Sigmunt Freud) last January 7 (here the link to the lesson)

We began to frequent each other regularly, one lunch a week in 1987, until we convinced him to write us a weekly column in the weekly Il Sabato., he chose the title SanVoltaire, an explicit homage to the Enlightenment and encyclopedic culture. A title that is also ironic in its reference to one of the gods of free thought: “Where is that freedom of thought that seemed so dear to us? A free-thinking anthology of the last few decades would be as thin as a hungry dogor”. As he writes in an introduction from 1994: “SanVoltaire a weekly column, then roughly fortnightly on Il Sabato, up to the issue in which it stopped publishing, on 30 October 1993. Column in sparse form, yes, according to a journalistic order that was occasional if not random. But not without an encyclopedic intent being explicitly stated from the first piece entitled “Saying, doing, kissing… “.

Giacomo Contri was grateful for our pressing “as journalists”, and withstood the comparison of the time and the topics we were discussing, every Thursday for lunch. He always writes in the introduction: “To be men is to be children, it is said in these pages: a definition that defines, if not the only one, the first law worthy of the name “. It struck us then and moves us to remember those lunches today, and then those encounters, with his speaking at the end of substantial pauses, his displacing us at every turn of thought. His friendship always smiling. That affirmed and well-known psychoanalyst succeeded in becoming the son of two young journalists to the point of calling us “my two angels” in a dedication. After all, the logic of partnership and mutual gain is what also guided him in founding his school.

For those who want to navigate among the many writings of Giacomo Contri, a true friend of thought and thinking (how much his insistence on the “Thought of Christ”, he said “Christianity has censored the dimension of his thought), finds online the his complete digital work https://www.operaomniagiacomocontri.it/

On Vita we report three interviews on three fundamental themes, love, power and adolescence. Three terms, as he liked to say, which he explains by destroying every possible cliché

To read Sara De Carli’s interview on love entitled: “Look for love in the partnership between Christ and Magdalene”. Here a passage “When is there love? When can I say that the relationship I had yesterday, that meeting, is loving? When my wallet is more swollen today than yesterday. At wedding parties, people ask themselves: will they love each other? How do you get the answer? Let’s wait six months. Six months and we will see if those two have become more beautiful, more sympathetic, more open, if they have gained new friends, if they speak better with each other and with others, if they have refined their interests. In this list of concrete, observable things, lies the answer: whether they are capable of supporting each other. And here we return to the Magdalene. The behavior of the Magdalene described in the Gospel corresponds perfectly to my idea of ​​a list, of advantages obtained. Because she brings an advantage to Jesus: public, political support. In that episode Jesus is already in the minority. Sure, he’s still a guest of honor, but he’s isolated, he’s not a friend. Here comes this woman who openly and publicly sides with him, even in a hostile environment. The erotic scene, the perfume, the loose hair, the crying, it’s all about taking sides publicly on the side of Jesus. And this is all the more relevant the more this woman is not a prostitute or a sissy: she is a woman of high rank. . And it is, otherwise the landlord would have kicked her out, he wouldn’t even let her in. Instead she is there, and no one can do anything about it, even if they disapprove of her. It could be a Susanna Agnelli or a Hillary Clinton, we need to think at this level. Or a Madonna, the singer: it is a question of rank, of reinventing oneself, of knowing how to play, perhaps even arousing a bit of reproof. I believe that Jesus with that “since he loved much” meant “he loved me much”. The theme of the piece is the covenant ”.

Luca Ribolini’s interview on Power is equally explosive (From Erose to Bush, or the impotence of the fake powerful), a reflection made at the time of the war in Iraq on which Contri reasons as follows: “Sometimes when I hear political scientists talking about American power, I seem to see children in shorts who they never stopped playing. This is not the case, and Bush’s parable is clear confirmation of this. He has sparked the most useless of wars and now he doesn’t know how to get out of it. He has all the means at his disposal, yet he is paralyzed by impotence. Bush’s problem is exactly the opposite of what is normally attributed to him: it is the impotence and unrealism that comes with it. How right the great Benedict XV had seen! He called the First World War “a useless massacre”. We must emphasize the adjective rather than the noun. That Pope had not spoken of a horrible or bloody massacre: in this way it would have been only an emotional reaction. As a man well built intellectually as he was, he used that precise adjective and not another: “useless”. In the sense that that war was ultimately zero-sum. It would not bring profit to anyone, not even to those who came out victorious. History has proved him right: the world, as it is today, all started from that war. Without it, Communism, Fascism and Nazism would not have arisen, and the United States would have remained a regional power. He had really been right: it was a useless massacre. Even my teacher Lacan would subscribe ”.

Finally, his contestation on the existence of an adolescent age. Adolescence? An age that does not exist, he says, an affirmation that shakes decades of pedagogical thinking about which he is absolutely certain. Years of reflection and practice have led him to systematize with great clarity an idea destined to make those who work in the social sector think and discuss.

He says in the interview: “Adolescence is the time of waiting, it is the season in which we ask ourselves a question that denotes boredom, anguish. Where tomorrow is seen as a problem. And this is the key point, the real drama that touches our human condition today. Tomorrow has become a hole to be filled, it is no longer a work to be built, a work to continue. We have no expectations. Adolescence is the photograph of this condition that has no age, even if experts tell us that it corresponds to that season of life that goes from 12 to 18 years.“.