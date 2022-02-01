Gialloblù in their seventh consecutive victory

Monza, January 30, 2022

SuperLega, Monza conquered in four sets: yellow and blue in the seventh consecutive victory

Matey Kaziyski (match mvp) evades the wall of the Brianza team with a lob

Itas Trentino sends January to the archive with another important victory – the seventh consecutive and the sixth of the first month of 2022. This evening the yellow-blue team achieved a 3-1 success at the Monza Arena in the evening postponement of the nineteenth round of the regular season SuperLega Credem Banca which saw her as opposed to the hosts of Vero Volley.

The three points conquered also in this case strengthen the third position in the standings of Lorenzetti’s team, good at continuing its run by unleashing another substantial performance. After a particularly hard-fought first set, won in the sprint by the locals, Sbertoli and his teammates did not lose heart and from the second set they actually started to play another match, made of great effectiveness in attack (56% of the team final), but also of attention on the wall and in the second line; factors that made Monza completely lose the thread in the second set and then pushed it away even in the following periods, which were decidedly more closely fought. The 17 points of Kaziyski (mvp with 59%), but also the extraordinary continuity of Michieletto (18 with 67% and two aces, one of which closed the match) and Lavia (best scorer) were decisive to get the whole stakes. with 20) and the presence on the net offered by Podrascanin and Lisinac, the latter returning in record time after Covid and immediately thrown into the fray. The 7 points with 60% in the first half and 4 winning blocks showed how the Serbian in a week of quarantine has not lost the luster of the best days.

Below is the match report valid for the nineteenth day of the regular season of SuperLega Credem Banca 2021/22 played tonight at the Monza Arena.

Vero Volley Monza-Itas Trentino 1-3

(25-23, 13-25, 21-25, 20-25)

REAL VOLLEY: Katic 6, Beretta 5, Davyskiba 18, Dzavoronok 15, Galassi 9, Orduna, Federici (L) ;, Karyagin 2, Galliani, Gaggini (L), Grozdanov 1, Calligaro. Magliano and Grozer All. Massimo Eccheli.

ITAS TRENTINO: Lavia 20, Kaziyski 17, Podrascanin 7, Sbertoli 6, Michieletto 18, Lisinac 7, Zenger (L); Pinali, Sperotto, Cavuto. Ne D’Heer, Albergati, De Angelis. Herdsman Angelo Lorenzetti.

REFEREES: Cerra of Bologna and Simbari of Milan.

SET DURATION: 23 ‘, 21’, 26 ‘, 26’; tot. 1h and 40 ‘.

NOTE: 1,244 spectators, collection not disclosed. True Volleyball: 11 blocks, 2 aces, 15 serving errors, 6 action errors, 44% in attack, 41% (25%) in reception. Itas Trentino: 12 blocks, 5 aces, 17 serving errors, 5 action errors, 56% in attack, 54% (29%) in reception. Mvp Kaziyski.

Trentino Volley Srl

Press office