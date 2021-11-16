Giallorossi show in the national team, double for Mou

The last National stop of the calendar year also brings good news. This time it’s a Giallorossi show with the Italy shirt, two goals to convince Mou.

Usually the national break has always brought bad news to Rome. This time Mourinho can smile, a double show has arrived with the jersey ofItaly Under 20. The young Giallorossi star shone in the 7-0 pyrotechnic trimmed at the same age as Romania.

There Rome will return to the field on Sunday 21 November. To wait for the Giallorossi the Genoa at the Marassi, rossoblù fresh from the change to the technical guide. It will be the first game as coach of the Ligurians for Andriy Shevchenko, the Ukrainian has taken the place of Ballardini. Mourinho is taking advantage of the stop for recover the many injured people at full capacity. Even in these World Cup qualifying matches, bad news has come for the Portuguese coach. Kumbulla he raised the white flag with the Albanian shirt, returned to Rome and will be evaluated day by day. Excluding injuries and a long stop for him, today comes another good news for a Giallorossi national team.

Bove show in the national team, the brace for Mou

The Italy Under 20 has eliminated the equal age of Romania with a goal. A lot of Giallorossi in the challenge held in Sassuolo for the 8 Nations Tournament. Starting from the Romanian bench, where the former Roma Bogdan sits Lobont. In the pyrotechnic 7-o trimmed to the former Giallorossi goalkeeper he shone with decision Edoardo Bove.

Double for the young Giallorossi, who celebrated by sharing his joy on Instagram. Here are the words of the young talent: “Perfect afternoon. Great performance of the team, victory and double“. Goals scored in the first and second half, before leaving the field to another Giallorossi, Alessio Riccardi. Performance that Mourinho will certainly not have missed, always ready to launch new talents in the football that matters.