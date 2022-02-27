Giammattei assures that he is on the side of Ukraine and reiterates the withdrawal of the Guatemalan ambassador to Russia – Prensa Libre

Giammattei’s statements were made during the inauguration of the construction of the CA-09 North highway, Section III Sanarate El Rancho, in Guastatoya, El Progreso, where he referred to the situation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

President Alejandro Giammattei reiterated this Friday, February 25, that Guatemala is on the side of Ukraine and ordered the withdrawal of the accredited ambassador in that nation, a fact that, according to the Foreign Ministry, does not mean the breaking of diplomatic relations.

“Today, while we are here celebrating, in another part of the world they are using missiles, tanks and planes to attack a free Nation. Guatemala, I want to tell you, we are on the side of Ukraine because we believe that all countries have the right to live in peace, but above all they have the right to live sovereignly and elect their dignitaries, representatives and leaders in a democratic manner”, he stated.

He added: “We reject what Russia is doing and that is why I ordered the withdrawal of the Guatemalan ambassador to Russia four days ago because We are not going to contemplate any attack on the sovereignty of any country, because tomorrow they could do it to us”.

According to the president, “we are the ones who have to raise our voices, crying out to the world that peace must prevail in the world” and that peoples have the right to live freely and sovereignly and “all those who attack a republic must be rejected worldwide”.

He indicated that for this reason they withdrew the Guatemalan ambassador to Russia. He added that he communicated this Friday with the Guatemalan ambassador to the United Nations and asked him that Guatemala lead the presentation in the General Assembly of the rejection of war, of yes to peace and that peace returns to Ukraine and “that the expansionist instincts of Russia cease, because those expansionist instincts that we see there today, tomorrow we could see very close to us.”

On February 23, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Guatemala, Mario Búcaro, offered statements to Networkin which he talks about the requests made by President Giammattei in relation to this issue and the diplomatic actions that have been taken.

He explained that the issue of Ukraine and Russia is extremely sensitive. “President Alejandro Giammattei has expressly asked us to strongly condemn this type of war escalation that compromises the future of an ally and friend nation such as Ukraine,” he said.

current relations

Regarding whether the decision to order the withdrawal of the Guatemalan ambassador to Russia meant the breaking of diplomatic relations with that country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Minex) pointed out that this is not the case, but that it is a sign of protest by Guatemala against the invasion of Ukraine.

“It does not mean the breaking of relations, it is an action of protest and diplomatic disagreement,” said the Minex through a text message.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has run out of steam in the face of Ukrainian air and ground resistance, a senior US defense official said Friday.

“Its momentum, particularly as it relates to Kiev, has slowed in the last 24 hours,” the official said.

The Russian forces, which entered Ukraine through several points in the early hours of Thursday, They have not yet taken the big cities or managed to control the airspace, said the source, who asked not to be identified, AFP reported.

Russia launched its invasion with a massive missile barrage along three axes: from Belarus north towards Kiev; from the Russian region of Belgorod to the important city of Kharkov in the northeast; and from the Crimea in the south to Kherson.