Giampaolo on pole to take the place of Thiago Motta at La Spezia

Sky - Giampaolo on pole to take the place of Thiago Motta at La Spezia

Thiago Motta will no longer be the coach of Spezia.

A league – Gianluca Di Marzio writes on TMW:

“Thiago Motta seems to have his hours counted on the Spezia bench. The relationship with the Ligurian club director, Pecini, is at a minimum and the club had already expressed a desire to change in recent weeks, attributing to Thiago Motta a lost feeling with the team along the way. The victory in Naples does not seem to have changed the fate of Thiago Motta on the Spezia bench: the former Genoa therefore remains at the start and the separation is always very close. As a substitute, the ds Pecini is already discussing with Marco Giampaolo. The former coach of Sampdoria, Milan and Turin, among others, is evaluating the proposal of Spezia and after listening to the intentions of the company will make a decision on the matter: Giampaolo, with Pecini, has already worked at the time of Sampdoria and this could facilitate reaching an agreement in the next few hours. A definitive decision is however expected around 26/27 December “.

