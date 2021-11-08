Sports

Giampaolo Sampdoria, possible return? The technician is waiting for Ferrero

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 9 1 minute read

Giampaolo is the favorite for the Sampdoria bench: the coach, still linked to Turin, expects a call from president Ferrero

Marco Giampaolo is the favorite for the bench of the Sampdoria in case of exemption of Roberto D’Aversa, at serious risk after the heavy defeat against Bologna. The technician, still tied to the Turin, would be teased by the possibility of returning to Sampdoria and awaits a call from the president Massimo Ferrero.

The Dorian number one will contact his old pupil in the afternoon to probe the hypothesis of return. The negotiation is still uphill, because Giampaolo will first have to negotiate the severance pay with the grenade club and then find an agreement with Sampdoria for a contract full of guarantees and with a long duration: up to 2023 at 1.5 million euros net per season.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee1 hour ago
0 9 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Sheriff-Inter 0-0 | LIVE

5 days ago

Swimming, Gregorio Paltrinieri MASTODONTIC! He beats Wellbrock in the sprint and triumphs in the 800sl with the European record! – OA Sport

21 hours ago

Chirico: ‘Dybala you are not yet like Platini, he dragged and was decisive. But you could do it ‘

3 days ago

Vlahovic at Arsenal, agreement with Fiorentina

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button