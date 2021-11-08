Giampaolo Sampdoria, possible return? The technician is waiting for Ferrero

Giampaolo is the favorite for the Sampdoria bench: the coach, still linked to Turin, expects a call from president Ferrero

Marco Giampaolo is the favorite for the bench of the Sampdoria in case of exemption of Roberto D’Aversa, at serious risk after the heavy defeat against Bologna. The technician, still tied to the Turin, would be teased by the possibility of returning to Sampdoria and awaits a call from the president Massimo Ferrero.

As Marco told yesterday #Giampaolo to return to the guide of the #Sampdoria asks for a biennial of € 1.5M per season (it is bound to Turin until June 2022 under these economic conditions). Iachini (preferred by the fans) is not convincing #Ferrero (returns from Dubai in the next few hours) https://t.co/0BRr8asU4v – Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) November 8, 2021

The Dorian number one will contact his old pupil in the afternoon to probe the hypothesis of return. The negotiation is still uphill, because Giampaolo will first have to negotiate the severance pay with the grenade club and then find an agreement with Sampdoria for a contract full of guarantees and with a long duration: up to 2023 at 1.5 million euros net per season.