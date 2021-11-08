Giampaolo Sampdoria, suicide without guarantees: the analysis

Sampdoria, choosing Marco Giampaolo without adequate guarantees is a suicide: the attacking midfielder and the fast half wings are missing

For those who know the football played by Marco Giampaolo, one of the technicians on pole for the Sampdoria bench, the idea that he will be entrusted with the team of Roberto D’Aversa represents a suicide. And not because Giulianova’s coach does not have the ability to get her out of the muddy waters of the relegation zone, but because the necessary technical guarantees for Giampaolo’s game system are lacking. Entrusting him with a team without the right men at key points and asking him to score points right away is like emptying the sea with a bucket. Giampaolo is a serious project technician, not a lifeboat.

There is no playmaker. Ramirez released and Damsgaard broken (out until mid-December, minimum). Verre remains that under the guidance of Giampaolo he was sent on loan to Hellas Verona. Quick half wings are missing (Linetty sold to Turin, Praet currently grenade, Jankto sold to Getafe). It is clear: Ciervo and Candreva could be adapted. You could put Silva (too slow) or Thorsby out of role. But Giampaolo’s game takes weeks and la Sampdoria he needs points right away.