Giampiero Galeazzi died: the former Rai journalist was 75 years old | A league

The world of Italian sport mourns Giampiero Galeazzi, who died today Friday 12 November at the age of 75. Sports journalist of Rai, affectionately nicknamed “Bisteccone”, former rower, he had been suffering from diabetes for some time. His last appearance on TV dates back to three years ago, in the Domenica In conducted by Mara Venier.

Born in Rome on May 18, 1946, after graduating in statistics Galeazzi had become a professional in rowing, also winning the Italian singles championship in 1967. Joined Rai as a sports journalist, he was sent to the 1972 Munich Olympics, then moved on to commentary, some of which entered the collective imagination for pathos and transport (like the one for the Abbagnale brothers’ gold medal at the 1988 Seoul Olympics).

For years he followed tennis, the Davis Cup and the Internazionali d’Italia, he was also in Reykjavik for the historic meeting between Gorbachev and Reagan in 1986. He led the Domenica Sportiva, he was a correspondent to the most important matches of Serie A in the 80’s (his interviews with Diego Maradona in Naples are memorable), then returned to conduction from 1992 to 1999 with 90th minute. In 1996 he participated in the Sanremo Festival with Pippo Baudo, in 2010 and 2012 in the Notti Mondiali and Notti Europee broadcasts. He was a Lazio fan.