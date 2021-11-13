Giampiero Galeazzi, his illness and his latest television appearances

Giampiero Galeazzi stopped the disease he struggled with for years. Sports commentator and Rai journalist, he died today at the age of 75. He had been ill for some time and had been hospitalized for four days at the Gemelli in Rome, suffering from a severe form of diabetes

Nicknamed ‘Bisteccone’ for his size, Galeazzi before becoming a famous reporter had been a professional in rowing, winning the Italian championship in singles in 1967. His commentaries remain memorable. But not only. Galeazzi was also sent for the ‘Sunday sport’ and conductor of the ’90th minute. Then the friendship with Mara Venier and hosted them, practically fixed at ‘Domenica In’.

In his latest television appearances, ‘Big Steak’ had appeared fatigued. Venier himself hosted one of Galeazzi’s last public appearances in an episode of ‘Domenica In’ in 2018. The presenter interviewed the journalist who, already visibly tried by the disease, was moved to tears.

The national ‘Bisteccone’ had shown up in a wheelchair, visibly weakened, causing concern for his state of health. It was then that the first rumors about his illness began to circulate. After that guest, several rumors about serious illnesses, including Parkinson’s, followed.

It was Galeazzi who denied it, a few weeks later, revealing that he suffered from diabetes: “I don’t have Parkinson’s, I have diabetes problems. Health goes up and down, like on a roller coaster. I have pressure jumps, swelling in my legs. When I get excited. my hands are shaking, but I’m not that bad. ”

The wheelchair, in that guest in 2018, was due to a knee surgery a few weeks earlier, and in this regard, again in that interview, he added: “It was a mistake to present myself like this”. Giampiero Galeazzi suffered from a severe form of diabetes which in the last year has irreversibly compromised his health conditions. One of the last appearances in Italian Stories in 2019, with a dedication to Mara Venier: “He changed my life”. Today the sad news of death.

Among the many who remembered him, also Claudio Lotito: “The Lazio Sports Society, with all its athletes and fans, mourns the death of Giampiero Galeazzi. A figure inextricably linked to Italian sport: first as a victorious athlete, then as a passionate commentator and as an acute and competent journalist. Giampiero’s Lazio faith was known to all, but it was never out of line. In a recent interview with Rai, tired but never surrendered to the disease, he said a simple and extraordinary sentence: ‘Under the same sky, under the same flag. Forza Lazio ‘. One more star shines in that sky “.