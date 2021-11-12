Giampiero Galeazzi – Open has died

Giampiero Galeazzi died. The sports reporter and RAI presenter and former rower was 75 years old and had been suffering from diabetes for some time. His last television appearance dates back to three years ago in Sunday In. Born in Rome on 18 May 1946, Galeazzi in his youth, after graduating in economics had become a professional rowing, winning the Italian singles championship in 1967. Then he joined Rai as a sports journalist first on the radio and then on TV, first at Sunday Sport and then Wednesday Sport. He is remembered in the commentaries of sporting events such as the mythical gold medal of the Abbagnale brothers in Seoul in 1988. In the Eighties he was also sent by the DS for the most important matches of Serie A. From 1992 to 1999 he led 90th minute and participated in the conduction of the Sanremo festival in 1996 with Pippo Baudo. In 2010 and 2012 he participated in World Nights And European nights, both Rai broadcasts.

Galeazzi, known by the nickname of “Bisteccone”, was a fan of Lazio and had two children: Susanna and Gianluca. In his career he was not only a sports journalist: he recounted in 1986 as a correspondent for Rai the meeting between Michail Gorbačëv and Ronald Reagan in Reykjavík. Galeazzi was in Iceland for the Champions Cup match between Valur and Juventus.

