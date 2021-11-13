Giampiero Galeazzi, tennis, rowing and blitz in the locker room: those moments of sport transformed into popular novel

The shot captures the scene from afar. And it only tells part of the truth. A small boat appears in the center of the screen. It seems to fly over the water almost pushed by a magical breath. It almost seems to ignore the resistance opposed by the liquid. Because the images keep the most important part out. The one made of pain, of tense muscles to spasm, of burning lungs. It is an absence compensated by voice coming out of the speakers. It has a hoarse tone, a syncopated rhythm. “It’s an amazing East German ending,” he says. “There are still fifty meters, with East Germany recovering very strong, ”he says. “It reacts anyway Joseph, which holds up beautifully. Finds the Germany, but the bow is Italian! She is the first to win! ”, She screams. It is a unique moment that writes two stories, that of blue sport and that of commentary. The brothers Giuseppe and Carmine Abbagnale they win gold in “Two with” at Seoul Olympics of 1988.

It is an afternoon that enters the legend. Thanks also to that commentary. Because the voice of Giampiero Galeazzi becomes an essential part of that narrative, amplifies its scope, transforms it into popular novel. They are simple words that recall that “World Champions! World champions! World champions!” yelled by Nando Martellini under the Madrid sky a few years earlier. It is on that afternoon that Galeazzi conquers a piece of immortality. “It was my textbook commentary – he will tell a few years later – In those cases too I’m rowing, I arrive with out of breath. I do the last 500 meters standing up, I don’t look at the monitor anymore, I just look er pelvis“. But on the other hand, Galeazzi’s link with the boating starts from afar. Indeed, up close. In 1932 his father had won the Europeans in the “two without”. And for Giampiero it becomes something more than a simple passion. The circle Rowing Club Rome as a second home. And as a laboratory of life. “I grew up rowing and paddling, my father was a rowing coach, I watched playing tennis Nicola Pietrangeli, I saw all the Roman generone pass through here – he tells years later a The print – Professionals, traders, idlers, the real rich and the imaginary rich “.

The boy calls himself stream. And start rowing. The first successes come almost immediately. In 1967 also comes a Italian title. In the single. And paired with Giuliano Spingardi. Galeazzi even participates in the selections for the Olympics. But it stops before the finish line. It is not a regret. Because he will live the Five Circles Games anyway. But from envoy. The meeting that changes his life comes in 1970. Galeazzi introduces himself to Radio Rai to play tennis with Renato Venturini, who introduces it to colleagues. Gilberto Evangelisti stare at that massive character. Then he exclaims: “To Renà, but who is’ I’m Steak? “. It’s a nickname that sticks to him for the rest of his life. Some time later he enters Radio Rai. Start at the bottom, without major jolts. “I worked from 8 in the morning to 8 in the evening, I brought the cappuccino to Ciotti, I read the results of the C on Sundays – he told the Journal – Well, I went there mess tin, alongside masters like Guglielmo Moretti, my patron saint, Enrico Ameri, Ciotti himself, Rino Icardi, Claudio Ferretti “. Giampiero observes and learns.

Steal with your eyes, grow professionally, sharpen your style. Until it ships at 1972 Munich Olympics. And look luck in the eye. The colleague Mirko Petternella is following fencing. And he must restrain himself. So he can’t get there in time for rowing. Never mind, it’s up to Galeazzi. His first sentence doesn’t exactly go down in history. Giampiero says: “Here there is a lot of wind, the flags seem to be made of wood”. Then he stops and thinks: “What bullshit I said.” Instead they signal him to go on. The ice is broken. Now Italy is learning about his voice. His face will enter the salons of the boot a few years later. The new director of Tg1, Emilio Rossi, brings it on video on the advice of Tito Pond. Many of your radio colleagues go down hard. Ameri, on the other hand, tells him: “You did well: here you are the 35th, on Tg1 you can be number one”. And he is right.

His commentaries become little ones cult. Even for some blunder. One day, while commenting on the tennis, he says that Ivan Lendl he “threw a bomb on Nepal”. Some time later he talks about “Russian caravan”. A little bad. His services continue to go down in history. In 1983 his raincoat appears next to Liedholm on the day of the championship Rome. Then Galeazzi goes down to the locker room. Talk with By Bartolomei. Talk with Pruzzo. Talk with Falcão. With the camera catching their eyes. And that tells their souls. It is a miracle that repeats itself on May 10, 1987. This time at St. Paul. The video shows a soaked Galeazzi in the locker room of the Naples champion of Italy. The reporter approaches Maradona. I interview him. And then he leaves the microphone for him. “I let the guardian lock me inside the changing rooms – he will say – there were 250 televisions, I found myself alone with the whole team in my underwear. The stroke of genius was to have Maradona do the interviews with his comrades. There I understood that he was a superior man ”.

An uncommon complicity is created between the Argentine and Bisteccone. “We used to go to clubs like werewolves, me, him and Carnevale – said a Giancarlo Dotto – Diego parked the Blackhead on the wall as if it were a moped. The ugliest women in Naples were his. He liked the Botero ones. On the other hand, I like the American Wasp, like Nicole Kidman ”. America really enters his life in 1986. The Juventus is in Iceland. Must play in Champions Cup. Against the Valur. But Rai does not want to hear stories. Since Galeazzi is there he must also tell the historical encounter between Gorbachev And Reagan in Reykjavík. Giampiero replies “I obey”. And he signs a service in his own style. In 2000, when his Lazio wins the Scudetto, Galeazzi is commenting on the tennis final at the Foro Italico. But the call is too strong. Giampiero gives up everything and rushes out of the Olimpico. The images of tennis slip away without comment. It matters little. There is another piece of history to document: ”I rushed to the stadium with a microphone in hand. The first one I caught was a friar ”. A champion. Which from today we will miss him a lot.