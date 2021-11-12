Giampiero Galeazzi, the journalist and TV face, was 75 years old

The last television appearance di Galeazzi dates back to three years ago in Sunday In. His deep and unmistakable voice will remain in the ears and in the memory of all Italians passionate about sports.

Studies and rowing – Born in Rome on May 18, 1946, Giampiero Galeazzi spends his youth between study and sport. He graduated in Economics and worked for a few months in the marketing and advertising office of Fiat in Turin. His path, however, was another. Galeazzi embarked on a professional rowing career, eventually winning the Italian singles championship in 1967.

The career as a journalist – The passion for sport leads him to join Rai as a sports journalist: first on the radio and then on TV, first on Sports Sunday and then to Wednesday Sports. Among his most famous signatures there is certainly the commentary of the legendary gold medal of the Abbagnale brothers in Seoul in 1988. Galeazzi also stands out for his “assault” services: his blitzes as a reporter in the locker rooms before and after remain legendary the competitions of the national team and the races on the field during the scudetto parties that marked an era such as those of Naples (1987) or Verona (1985). From 1992 to 1999 he conducted 90th Minute and participated in the conduct of the Sanremo festival in 1996, alongside Pippo Baudo. In 2010 and 2012 he participated in World Nights And European nights.