Giampiero Galeazzi, the memorable moments

There were at least five Gian Piero Galeazzi. The first is the rowing commentator, the sport in which he had excelled as a boy to the point of touching an Olympic participation in the double together with Giuliano Spingardi at the 1968 Mexico City Games: in the eighties Galeazzi managed to elevate him from the usual niche of sports of which we speak only every four years, commenting above all on the two Olympic gold medals of the Abbagnale brothers (together with the helmsman Peppiniello Di Capua) in Los Angeles 1984 and Seoul 1988. In the few minutes of a rowing final he manages to combine pathos, competence and even some technicality that will make history, such as insisting on the number of strokes per minute that rises in correspondence with the final rush. The same script will be repeated with the canoe in the nineties, as a magnificent singer of the exploits of Josefa Idem and Antonio Rossi, alone and paired with Daniele Scarpa and Beniamino Bonomi.

The second is the tennis commentator, first together with Adriano Panatta and then alone, slowly overshadowed by the Tommasi-Clerici-Scanagatta-Lombardi quartet who on pay TV intercepted the favor of the most competent and demanding spectators, leaving the role to Galeazzi anyway. appreciated by the entertainer, fan and popular (from “ultras”, as Gianni Clerici used to say with his magnificent affected snobbery) who sublimed himself in the endless afternoons of the Davis Cup at the Foro Italico or abroad, as in the infernal trip to Brazil in the pit of Maceiò, quarter-finals 1992, a weekend that often occurred in the commentary of “Bisteccone”. He was not a top tennis player and he never thought he was, in pre-Internet times when it was much more difficult to catch the commentator in a nutshell.

The third was the conductor, both of the fluvial Wednesdays of European cups on RAI (here for example we see him introduce Napoli-Real Madrid on 30 September 1987 sitting together with Falcao and Ugo Tognazzi, there to present Last minute by Pupi Avati) which, in the nineties, by 90th Minute taking up the baton from Fabrizio Maffei. A prestigious role that objectively limited Galeazzi: the fact of sitting already forced him to give up his overflowing and amazing physicality. The third Galeazzi is unfortunately also connected to the fourth, the guitto lent to the trash of Sunday In, attracted like many colleagues – not just sportsmen – by the sequins of the variety, clumsy and grotesque protagonist of sketches that Rai1 repeated with both hands on Friday evening after Italy-Switzerland, believing to pay him a good tribute.

But the best Galeazzi, the one for which he went down in the history of television, is undoubtedly the fifth, the one that every Holy Sunday was sent to the main Serie A pitch, in the midst of Italian football omnipotence: the best of the best played from us and he was at the service, leading reporter of the only national TV that owned the rights to the images and interviews. He moved on the stage aware of this immense privilege, showing in every frame that he was having a lot of fun. For years YouTube has preserved the most symbolic scenes of that memorable decade in which RAI cameras had the power to enter everywhere, and almost always in front of those cameras was Gian Piero Galeazzi.