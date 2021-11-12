Giampiero Galeazzi, the popular journalist has died

He passed away at the age of 75 Giampiero Galeazzi. The popular sports journalist and Rai presenter had been battling a severe form of diabetes for years. Her last appearance on TV dates back to three years ago, in ‘Domenica In’ by her friend Mara Venier, in a long interview made up more of silences and looks than words, which ended with the tears of the presenter and a long hug.

From the Italian title in rowing at Rai

Born in Rome on May 18, 1946, after graduating in economics, Galeazzi became a professional in rowing where he won the Italian title in the single in 1967, a success that also earned him the bronze medal for athletic valor, and in the double with Giuliano Spingardi one year. after. Also in 1968 he participated in the selections for the Mexico City Olympics. Then the choice of journalism, the hiring of Rai in the early 70s, the first Olympics (Munich 1972) where he made his debut with the first commentary on his beloved rowing. In the 1980s, Sunday sports, Wednesday sports, 90th minute, historical broadcasts arrive in which Galeazzi’s innate spontaneity and affability blends perfectly with an ancient football, where journalists could take the field immediately after the matches: memorable his flying interviews with the heroes of what at the time was the most beautiful championship in the world, from Maradona to Platini, from Bruno Conti to Liedholm, the new champion of Italy. The interlocutors, embraced and literally dominated by the reporter, could not fail to reveal their emotions at once. And then the historical Olympics. He is remembered in the commentaries of sporting events such as the mythical gold medal of the brothers Giuseppe and Carmine Abbagnale at the Seoul Games in 1988 and that of Antonio Rossi and Beniamino Bonomi in Sydney 2000.

Giampiero Galeazzi died when he gave the microphone to Maradona in the Napoli locker room



TV star

Between the 90s and the 2000s the “character” Galeazzi became a well-rounded television star, showing great and amused self-irony about his proverbial size: ballets on Domenica In with his friend Mara Venier, songs, sketches, the dubbing of Space Jam movie. And the affectionate imitation of Nicola Savino, who becomes a cult with his Galeazzi called to comment on the most absurd disciplines, always rigorously with the crescendo of tone and emphasis until the final explosion of “let’s go to win”. An inimitable model of sports reporter is leaving, capable of transforming competitions into epic moments, the only one able to overshadow, also thanks to solid technical expertise (not to forget the impeccable commentary of tennis, often in pairs with his friend Adriano Panatta), the same athletes whose exploits he praised.

The condolences of Giuseppe Abbagnale

“The death of Giampiero Galeazzi is shocking news, it leaves me speechless”. These are the first words of Giuseppe Abbagnale, president of the Federcanottaggio. “We were with his daughter a few days ago and we talked about him, he had left me very happy that he was recovering, but instead this news arrives. The historical voice of rowing is gone, as well as a friend and a prepared and engaging character. . There are many anecdotes because we have shared for years the stage of sport, of rowing, especially during the Olympic Games. His interviews and his really teasing ranged from his militancy within the rowing world, to athlete, to actual voice and undisputed. This news has left me truly disconcerted, words fail me “.