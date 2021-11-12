Gian Piero Ventura leaves football: “I decided to stop after 37 years”

Gian Piero Ventura leave football: as reported by Tuttomercatoweb, the former coach of Turin and the national team, among others, has decided to put an end to his coaching career. The announcement comes on the day in which the Azzurri are engaged in the decisive qualifying match for the World Cup against Switzerland; winning would mean taking a decisive step towards Qatar, after failing to qualify for the 2018 edition when Ventura was on the bench.

Here are his words to Tuttomercatoweb: “I have decided to stop. I don’t want to deal with field speeches anymore. After thirty-seven years of football with a lot of satisfaction and some negative moments I think it is my right to resume my life. Years go by, I want to enjoy life“. Obviously, there is no shortage of best wishes to the current coach Roberto Mancini for tonight’s match: “I wish Mancini a big good luck so that he can go to the World Cup and win them“.