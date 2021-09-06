Giancarlo Giannini, do you know what your second job is?

Giancarlo Giannini is one of the great Italian actors, but he has a second successful profession: here is which one.

He is undoubtedly one of the most appreciated actors from the world of television, cinema and theater even outside Italy. Moreover, only a few days ago he was the protagonist on TV.

In fact, the fiction in which he lent his face to General Dalla Chiesa, killed thirty-nine years ago together with his wife Emanuela, was aired in reruns.

What, however, perhaps not everyone knows is that the great actor also has a second profession of great success. So let’s find out what it is.

Giancarlo Giannini not only an actor, also a great voice actor

Giancarlo Giannini is one of the most undisputed protagonists of the entertainment world and that the whole world envies us.

But what perhaps not everyone knows is that in addition to being an excellent actor of cinema, theater and TV, he is also a very high level voice actor and for which he is known all over the world.

Among the actors to whom he lends his voice to the cinema stand out Al Pacino, Jack Nicholson, Michael Douglas, Helmut Berger, Dustin Hoffman and many others. In short, really names of great excellence and who perhaps also contributed to the assignment of the Hollywood Walk of Fame with a ceremony that will take place in 2021.

In short, a really great artist who very often is also a guest on TV and who never spares himself to tell his endless career and the anecdotes that have accompanied him throughout his life. We also remember that among his most famous roles there is that of Renee in the two chapters of the James Bond saga, namely Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace.

His truly high-level career, which we are sure that, now that the shows have resumed, will continue with great success from the same audience that has never stopped following him for years and can’t wait to hear from his neighbor. dubbing in the film House of Gucci again for Al Pacino.