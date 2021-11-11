Gianfranco Castiglioni died – Varesenoi.it

Died Gianfranco Castiglioni, Varese that marked an era inentrepreneurship and sport of our territory (click HERE for our memory). He had been ill for some time and was 80 years old.

Giovanni’s son, together with his brother Claudio in 1978 he had taken over with the brand Cagiva the motorcycle manufacturing facility Aermacchi alla Schiranna, then incorporating others such as Husqvarna, Ducati, Moto Morini and MV Agustto. Its also the holding company Casti Group, through which he had acquired several companies, including Franco Tosi.

Gianfranco, together with the rest of the family, was also a protagonist in the world of sport. First with the motorcycle, from MotoGP to Motocross to Dakar competitions (two titles to his credit), then with basketball, taking over the ownership of Varese basketball in 2000 and maintaining it until 2010.

The name of Castiglioni has also entered some legal matters: the entrepreneur from Varese was arrested on tax charges in 2014 and also went through other troubles with the justice system as well as certain of his activities.

Up to the end his sons Claudio Maria (former president of Varese Basketball) and Davide were alongside him, as well as lifelong friends like Roberto Azzalin.

After the funeral, whose date has not yet been established, the body will be cremated and the ashes kept in the chapel of the Porziuncola built in the park of his villa in Masnago, the same well known by all the guests – including the red and white basketball players – to the anniversaries that Castiglioni held in his honor.