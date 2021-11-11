Gianfranco Castiglioni, former patron of motorcycles Cagiva- Corriere.it, died

The entrepreneur from Varese died on Wednesday 10 November at the age of 80 Gianfranco Castiglioni son of the founder of the Cagiva motorcycle company. He had been ill for some time and his surname has always represented a piece of the history of Varese entrepreneurship which gave the name to the acronym of the brand which derives from Castiglioni Giovanni Varese (the father and founder of the house, in 1950):

Gianfranco Castiglioni ahad relaunched the brand in 1978 together with his brother Claudio by bringing Cagiva into the motorcycle market with a stable of two racing bikes and by incorporating the production plants of Aermacchi to the Schiranna of Varese where the AMF-Harley Davidson were produced. During the 1980s, Cagiva acquired Ducati, Moto Morini and Husqvarna. In 2011 the company passed to his nephew, Giovanni. Castiglioni had ended up in an investigation by the Guardia di Finanza for tax crimes in 2014.





A life spent between business and sport, not only motors, but also basketball: he was the owner of Varese Basketball for a decade, from 2000 to 2010. Condolences from the world of two-wheel enthusiasts; in a post on Facebook the Cagiva Club Italia reads: This is not the right time for the friends of the elephant, a few hours ago we learned the news that Gianfranco Castiglioni has left us, an important loss for all of us of the Cagiva Club Italia that we have had the honor of having him as the first supporter … have a good trip Gianfranco and thank you for everything you have done for us