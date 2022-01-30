Gianluca Di Marzio: “The market never sleeps … the gust of the night”

The countdown towards the final gong of the transfer market is decreasing more and more. Monday, January 31, 2022 will be the last day to be able to complete any negotiation both in Serie A and in Serie B, where many clubs are still very active: you go in search of the last shots to be struck in order to complete your squads. Below are all the movements completed and being defined today.

JUVENTUS

After the arrival of Vlahovic, Juventus thinks about the exits. Kulusevski and Bentancur are one step away from Tottenham. Upon entering, the bianconeri always think of Denis Zakaria, the Swiss midfielder for whom Juventus is looking for an agreement with Borussia Moenchengladbach, after having found her with the player and his agents.

FIORENTINA

Fiorentina have formalized the arrival of Arthur Cabral from Basel. However, the purple club does not stop: in view of next season there is negotiation with Penarol for Agustin Alvarez Martinez. A counter-response from the Uruguayan club to the purple offer is expected on Monday.

LAZIO

Muriqi greets Lazio: the Kosovar striker goes to the Spaniards of Mallorca. Biancocelesti who also work on entry, with Tare pressing for Atalanta’s Miranchuk, but a lot will depend on Mihaila’s arrival at the Nerazzurri club.

SASSUOLO

Detailed negotiation with Padova for Luca Moro. During the day another meeting with Pisa was held for Lorenzo Lucca, a 2000 forward who would arrive in January. Should Lucca arrive, Defrel could go to Sampdoria.

GENOA

The sale of Caicedo to Inter has been made official, Genoa has formalized the purchase of Amiri. The young midfielder Frendrup from Brondby is also expected to become official in the next few hours. Radovanovic is also out: for the Serbian there are Salernitana and Vitesse. On Augello there is Inter.

SAMPDORIA

The Sampdoria have formalized the passage of Verre to Empoli. Exchange of documents with Dynamo Kiev for Supryaga. As for the outgoing transfer market, forward Prelec has renewed his contract and went on loan in Slovenia to Olimpija Ljubljana.

THE OTHERS

Day of medical examinations for Ricci in Turin, which is about to define the arrival of the young Kabic. Verona has formalized the arrival of the Polish midfielder Praszelik. Salernitana has formalized Fazio and the details for Mousset. Tomorrow Bohinen is expected in Salerno. For Bogdan there is the interest of Ternana. Benevento has not yet accepted the proposed loan with the right of redemption from Venezia for Lapadula. The pressing of Cosenza for Mazzocchi should be recorded for the orange and green players. Cagliari is preparing to greet Martin Caceres: for the Uruguayan defender there is the Levante.