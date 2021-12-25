Gianluca Di Marzio: “Transfer market letter: how the big A’s will move in January”

The tree well decorated, the lights, the panettone, a drop of champagne and … a lot of transfer market. Because in the letter to Santa Claus from presidents, sporting directors and coaches of Serie A there are very specific requests to try to fulfill, despite the pitfalls and difficulties that, as always, presents the winter session that is now upon us. But how will the greats of our football move? What are the priorities and what strategies will they adopt during the winter transfer market? Let’s find out together …

Inter

The “symbolic” title of winter champions and the Nerazzurri’s awareness of having set up a competitive squad in the summer and in the past sessions, as emerged in the first part of the season: if there are no sales (Vecino could decide to leave and in this case it would be replaced) or opportunities with the transfer market in progress, Inter should not enter transactions during the month of January, concentrating instead on the renewals of players in the expiring squad.

Milan

After Kjaer’s injury, the priority is to replace the Danish defender. A power plant will therefore arrive at Milanello, with Maldini and Massara waiting to understand if the company will make an important budget available for this operation as early as January. If so, then the Rossoneri will try to anticipate a purchase for next summer: among the names they like are those of Sven Botman of Lille, a difficult operation, and Bremer of Turin. Otherwise, instead, Milan will work on loan solutions, looking for the opportunity among the redundancies of the big names and with this in mind, pay attention to the name of Malang Sarr of Chelsea. In attack, however, there should be no incoming movements as the injured Rebic and Leao will return in January.

Naples

After the already official farewell of Kostas Manolas towards Olympiakos, the men of the blue technical area are probing the market in search of a new right central defender to take to Luciano Spalletti’s court. The best solution, according to the thought of the Naples house, would be that of an “Anguissa style” deal, both as a formula – a loan with the right, so as to evaluate the impact in the new reality – and as a “success” of the operation itself.

Atalanta

A new offensive winger for Gasperini: this is the main goal of the Nerazzurri for this January market. The name identified by the Bergamo management is that of Jeremie Boga, a profile that has been liked for some time: to try to beat the competition of De Zerbi’s Shakhtar (who has already trained and knows Boga’s qualities well) and not only, Atalanta will soon present a first offer to Sassuolo which should be around 18-20 million euros.

Juventus

Midfield and attack, these are the roles to be reinforced in January according to the Juventus club. As for the striker, Juve’s will is to secure an experienced striker for the next six months (dry loan or with the right of redemption), a profile at Milik or Mauro Icardi (names that like them, but conditions remain to be understood. and will of the respective clubs). But beware of any releases: if Juve decide to sacrifice Kulusevski, on which there are Arsenal and Everton, they could try to anticipate a purchase scheduled for next summer and in this case the name they really like is that of Scamacca del Sassuolo. Also as regards the midfield – where, in addition to Arthur’s possible departure, work is being done to reach an agreement for the resolution with Ramsey – ready-made profiles are being studied.

Rome

A right-back and a central midfielder: José Mourinho has identified these two roles as a priority for the January transfer market. For the winger, the first name on the Giallorossi’s agenda was and remains that of Diogo Dalot, but the former Milan with the arrival of Rangnick at Manchester United is finding space and confidence. In midfield, Denis Zakaria continues to like (name in Juve’s notebook too), his contract expiring in June 2022 with Borussia Mönchengladbach, but after the change of agents the track is not so hot at the moment.

Fiorentina

The main issue concerns the future of Vlahovic, who would have decided to stay in Florence until June and greet Fiorentina only in the summer, perhaps after having helped them to achieve a place in Europe. Reinforcements chapter: all done for the arrival of a new attacking winger already in January, it is Ikoné of Lille. (who underwent medical examinations in Florence yesterday).

Lazio

Players functional to Maurizio Sarri’s game ideas. The Biancoceleste club will work to satisfy the requests of its coach during the January transfer window, a window in which Lazio – after trying unsuccessfully to buy Kostic last summer – will try to include new offensive outsiders in the squad.