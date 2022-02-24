Gianluca Lapadula and his message after returning to the pitch with Benevento

Gianluca Lapadula used his social networks after returning to action with benevento on the B-series. The player had not played an official duel with his squad since last December 15 against Fiorentina for the Italian Cup.

“After a difficult period, back on the pitch… and 3 important points!!”, was what he put Gianluca Lapadula in social networks. As he is public knowledge, ‘El Bambino’ was involved in a dispute with his club after his own coach, Fabio Caserta, revealed that the player longed not to be called up anymore. This caused annoyance in the Italian directive, for which the attacker was frozen for more than 2 months.

Despite the adverse outlook, benevento decided to give a second chance Gianluca Lapadula. The president of the ‘Bruges’ asked that everything be forgotten and that the Italian-Peruvian return to the club’s work.

“When he expressed his willingness to leave, I wasn’t even in Italy. He certainly had the wrong attitudes. Now he told me that he wanted to go back to Benevento. If she hadn’t joined me, we wouldn’t have gotten rid of Lapadula. He should have trained with the team anyway. The case Lapadula no longer exists. He has been training with the team“He said at a press conference.

Present at the win in Benevento