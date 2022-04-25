Gianluca Lapadula | Coach of Benevento Fabio Caserta explained that Lapadula is not playing due to an ankle problem | Series B | Peruvian team | RMMD | FOOTBALL-PERUVIAN

The absence of Gianluca Lapadula in the last games of benevento on the Italian Serie B He has drawn attention, since he is one of the team’s most affectionate strikers. This Monday, the club will face Ternana at home and surprisingly the ‘Bambino’ was once again left out of the squad.

Considering this new presentation, the Italian-Peruvian will miss a total of six games: he wore the institution’s shirt for the last time on March 19, in the defeat against Frosinone (2-0). After that, the coach Fabio Caserta decided to explain the reason for keeping the ‘Blanquirroja’ footballer out.

“Lapadula is a closed issue, we have left everything aside (the conflicts in January). He is currently out because he has an ankle problem. It is useless to fuel controversy about Gianluca. He is still training on the side and is not in the squad for that”, explained the DT of Benevento at a press conference.

In this way, Caserta confirmed that physical problems have prevented the ‘Bambino’ from having continuity after his participation with the Peruvian National Team, in the closing of the Qatar 2022 Qualifiers. The forward played against Uruguay and Paraguay, on 24 and 29 March respectively, and from that moment he did not return to the courts.

How is Benevento doing in Serie B?

Before starting date 36 in Series B, Benevento adds 63 points and is in fourth place, maintaining options to obtain one of the two tickets for direct promotion to the first division: Cremonese leads the table with 66 units and Lecce has 65, in second place.

However, if Gianluca Lapadula’s team fail to finish in the top two places, they can still fight to return to Serie A via the playoffs. Let us remember that the Peruvian attacker scored 10 goals and provided four assists with the Giallorossi‘ in the Italian second division championship.

Receives our newsletter : We will send you the best sports content, as Depor always does.