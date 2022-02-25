Gianluca Lapadula has lunch with Ricardo Gareca and received this order for Qatar 2022 Qualifiers | Peruvian selection | SPORTS

Mount Vesuvius witnessed the most anticipated meeting. Ricardo Gareca and Gianluca Lapadula were able to meet again after the difficult moments of health and work suffered by the scorer of the peruvian national team. The strategist arrived to give him his support and leave him a mission for the Qualifiers.

Gianluca Lapadula quoted in an exclusive and traditional Neapolitan restaurant the coach of the ‘white-red‘ and the physical trainer Nestor Bonillowho has left a personal training program that will allow him to arrive in perfect condition to duels with Uruguay and Paraguay of March.

“The coach of our Peruvian team, Ricardo Gareca, and the physical trainer Néstor Bonillo met with striker Gianluca Lapadula with their sights set on the last double date of the South American Qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup”shared the FPF on his Twitter account.

Ricardo Gareca hopes to have ‘Bambino’ ten days before (Photo: @seleccionPeru)

Ricardo Greca manages permission for Gianluca Lapdula

The ‘Tiger‘ congratulated the player’s management for returning to benevento on good terms and offered his good services to establish a bridge with the coach, such as the director of the ‘Brujo’ team, to facilitate the player’s arrival in advance of the last dates of the Qatar 2022 Qualifying.

On Wednesday, the coach ‘put pressure’ on his colleague, Fabio Casertaattending the return duel of the ‘baby‘ who was able to enter the plugin and play more than 25 minutes, after 40 days of inactivity in the benevento who thrashed Como 5-0.

Gialuca Lapadula: Two thousand Peruvians would encourage him in Perugia

benevento reached 43 points and took the sixth box and returns to the qualifying zone for the playoffs for promotion to the A series. This Saturday, Gianluca Lapadula will face the perugia, where a community of 2 thousand Peruvian fans They will give you their support from 10:15 am (Peruvian time).

Ricardo Gareca will continue his tour of Europe and, this time, his next destination will be France, where will you visit Miguel Trauco, who sustains a struggle to have continuity in Saint Etienne, team that managed to escape relegation positions, but struggles to regain positions in the Ligue 1.