Gianluca Lapadula: Nolberto Solano confirmed that the relationship between ‘Lapagol’ and DT de Benevento “is broken”

Gianluca Lapadula is one of the most worrying players in the Peruvian National Team ahead of the playoff for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. From La Videna they hope that the 32-year-old striker will return to play in Benevento, although in the last few hours Nolberto Solano confirmed that the relationship of ‘Lapagol’ with the DT of the Italian team, Fabio Caserta, “is broken”.

“It’s a relationship that seems to be broken with Lapadula, it’s a shame, but hopefully it can be solved, also for the good of Benevento, because it’s all very strange,” said Ricardo Gareca’s technical assistant in an interview with TV Perú Deportes.

“He’s a national team player and he’s on the verge of reaching a World Cup, and why he doesn’t play, I can’t explain it,” added the former Boca Juniors and Newcastle United player.

The former Milan and Genao player has not played with the ‘witches’ team since the defeat against Frosinone on March 19.

Peña says that Lapadula is not injured

“I have understood that Lapadula he has no injury. The reason why he is not playing is surely due to another issue, “Sergio Peña told the Soccer as a Field program.

“About Gianluca LapadulaIt is not something that worries me that he is not getting minutes because he is physically fine. He doesn’t have any injuries. In the case of André (Carrillo) it is more worrying but I spoke with him and he is recovering, “she added.

Lapadula to playoff

From La Videna it is expected that Gianluca Lapadula will return to the courts in the coming weeks so that he can be taken into account in the friendly against New Zealand to be played on June 5 in Barcelona (Spain), prior to the playoff.

