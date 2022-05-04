Gianluca Lapadula: Why hasn’t the ‘Bambino’ played in Benevento for a month and a half? | Peruvian team | Series B | RMMD DTCC | SPORT-TOTAL

While in Peru Gianluca Lapadula He was overflowing with happiness to get access to the playoffs at the end of March, in Italy from that date until today the sorrow in his career continues. The ‘Bambino’ has already spent a month and a half without playing an official match with him benevento and the situation does not tend to improve. The absence of him in the calls for the Italian team shuffles different versions, but what is certain -and at the same time worrying- is that the striker of the national team is still far from the fields with a little more than a month to go before the intercontinental playoff.

LOOK- Peru hosts the Under 17 World Cup: What was done well and what was done wrong in the tournaments that we hosted before?

The start of 2022 had already been quite complicated for Lapadula, who accumulated seven games without playing for his club due to internal problems, triggered after the player had shown his desire to leave for another team in January. The coach Fabio Caserta did not hesitate to do without the services of the ‘Bambino’ despite being, at that time, the top scorer in Series B with 10 conquests.

His situation was so worrying that Ricardo Gareca traveled to Italy in February of this year, one month before the decisive date of the Qualifiers, to help him calm the waters with Benevento. The visit of the ‘Tiger’ generated tranquility in the player and it was just when he re-entered the squad list of his club.

The ‘Bambino’ played five games for his club this year and only started as a starter in one. In total, he accumulated 214 minutes played and could not score a goal. His last Serie B game was on 19 March, in Benevento’s 2-0 loss to Frosinone, and he has not played since.

Date Outcome minutes played 02/23/22 Benevento 5-0 Like 1907 25′ 02/26/22 Perugia 0-1 Benevento 38′ 03/01/22 Benevento 1-1 Cremonese 3. 4′ 03/12/22 Benevento 3-1 Crotone 87′ 03/19/22 Frosinone 2-0 Benevento 30′

A month and a half since his last appearance on court with Benevento, Lapadula has already missed seven key games for promotion to Serie A. The national striker has not been taken into account all this time – he does not even appear on the substitute bench – and his team, after the last loss against Monza (3-0), has no chance of directly accessing the highest category of Italian football.

The reasons

In principle, to avoid any kind of controversy, coach Fabio Caserta justified Lapadula’s absence with an alleged ankle injury. In addition, the strategist ensures that there is no current conflict with the ‘Bambino’, since all his problems could be fixed before.

“The Lapadula issue is closed, we have left everything aside (the conflicts in January). Currently, he is out because he has an ankle problem”pointed out the Italian coach a week ago.

“It is useless to feed the controversy about Gianluca. He’s still training on the side and he’s not in the squad because of that.”he added.

Gianluca Lapadula in training this Tuesday with his club | Photo: Benevento

However, the version of Caserta has been questioned with the latest statements in the environment of the Peruvian team. Sergio Peña, midfielder of the ‘Blanquirroja’, assured in RPP that Lapadula, his partner, does not suffer from any injury and that “The reason why he is not playing is surely due to another issue”.

For his part, Nolberto Solano, technical assistant of the national team, revealed that the “Bambino’s” relationship with his coach has not improved in recent months. “It is a relationship that seems to be broken. It’s a shame, but hopefully it can be solved, also for the good of Benevento, because it’s all very strange “said ‘Ñol’ on TV Peru Deportes.

Be that as it may, the truth is that Lapadula still does not play and there is only one date left for the end of the regular season of Serie B. It will depend on Caserta if he takes into account the Peruvian striker for the final day and also to fight in the promotion playoffs. Meanwhile, the ‘Bambino’ -supported by his family in a difficult time in Italy- will keep waiting for his big opportunity.