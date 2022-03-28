Gianluca Nirchio, master of ju jitsu, died in Rome

He collapsed and died, in the gym he had set up in the Fleming district of Rome, doing the sport he loved. Gianluca Nirchio, 46-year-old ju jitsu master, lost his life on Sunday morning. A sudden death, with friends, relatives and students who cannot rest.

The 118 medical staff and the carabinieri of Ponte Milvio confirmed the death in the structure in via Civitella d’Agliano, home of his ASD Nirchio Ju Jitsu Academy. The athlete’s body was returned to the family. Gianluca Nirchio, who according to what we learn on Sunday was taking part in a sporting event in his gym, was much loved and known in the world of sport, but not only.

The regional president of the Italian judo, fight karate and martial arts federation, Antonio Amorosi, recalled him with a post on Facebook, from the official page of Ju Jitsu Fijlkam: “The world of ju jitsu all gathers moved around his loved ones and the Fijlkam he mourns his death. He left while he was surrounded by his boys and by all those who shared with him the passion of martial arts. Dear Gianluca we will remember you as a true Master as you were, that the earth is light to you and from the tatami mats Heaven remember us all. Rest in peace, we will not make your family lack all the support they will need. “

The news spread in a few hours and many made their support felt. “Great person, competent teacher and very good interpreter of the discipline we practice as well as a friend”, the comment from Ju Jitsu of San Cesareo. “With deep sadness we learn of the sudden and disconcerting death of Maestro Gianluca Nirchio, a pupil of Maestro Giancarlo Bagnulo, who had splendidly hosted us at his dojo. To his family, his students and his Master, the deepest condolences from of our school “, the message from the ASD Taki No Kan.

Even the Dragon Team and Kurodaiya Italia “join in the pain of family, friends and martial colleagues, for the disappearance of Maestro Gianluca Nirchio. Words are useless, we will let the facts speak for you so as not to forget you”. Many, then the messages of his students. “Hello, Master. You will remain, as from the day we met you, on the podium of our hearts”, the message of Chiara Fidanzia.

“I will always remind you, your sweetness, irony, simplicity and humility, your kindness, I have not seen or heard from you for many years but I knew you were happy and to see that you had become a father had made me immensely happy. – Chiara’s post Carapellucci – I don’t know anything about what happened but it pains me. I dedicate a thought to the people who were lucky enough to be near you and who are now suffering, heartfelt condolences “.