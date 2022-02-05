Gianluca Vacchi separates from his brother: “Liquidated for 102.5 million”

102.5 million euros. That would amount to the liquidation of Bernardo Vacchi, the Bolognese entrepreneur brother of the much more famous Gianluca, an Instagram star with 46 million followers. The website was the first to announce the separation of the professional destinies of the two Tag43. “My brother expressed the desire to be independent and take a separate path from mine and asked to be liquidated” Gianluca Vacchi told the Corriere della Sera.

The details of the separation

Bernardo Vacchi left the family holding and founded his Finvacchi with a capital that Tag43 estimates around 130 million euros. In the article published by Tag43 it is explained how the man is building an entrepreneurial axis with his cousin, Alberto Vacchi, president and managing director of Ima, giant of automatic machines controlled by the historic Bolognese industrial family. “I am happy that my brother has a good relationship with our cousin, but if this reading were to imply that I have bad relations with Alberto, here, we are wrong” said Gianluca. “Even though I no longer have operational positions, my cousin and I share the control of a group that has a turnover of about two billion and has been doing well for 30 years”.