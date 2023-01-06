Sports

Gianluca Vialli: Italian football legend dies at 58

Gianluca Vialli

Gianluca Vialli emerged at Cremonese and triumphed with Sampdoria and Juventus before joining Chelsea in the Premier League.

The Italian Gianluca Vialli, one of the most emblematic soccer players of the 90s and Champions League champion with Juventus in 1996, died this Friday at the age of 58.

The forward was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2017 and said that he had overcome the disease three years later, but it relapsed in 2021.

In December, he announced that he was temporarily leaving his position on the coaching staff of the Italian national team to focus on his health.

“Gianluca was a splendid person and a void is being left that cannot be filled,” Italian Football Federation president Gabriele Gravina said.

