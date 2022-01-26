Gianluigi Aponte, the billionaire shipowner who wants to buy Ita Airways

Starting with a second-hand ship bought with a loan, the Sorrentine shipowner Gianluigi Aponte built one of the largest industrial empires in the sea. Now, after more than half a century, it wants to expand into the air.

His Msctogether with the German airline Lufthansapresented an expression of interest in the purchase of a majority stake of Ita Airways, the company that replaced Alitalia in October. The parties did not disclose the economic terms of the proposal, but government sources have reported to the Corriere della Sera that value could be between 1.2 and 1.4 billion euros.

The Ita Airways deal

MSC and Lufthansa are demanding that the government, which now owns 100% of Ita, retains a minority stake. If the Ministry of Economy approves the proposal, it will be up to the board of directors. As reported The postthe next meeting is scheduled for January 31, but it could be brought forward.

In addition to MSC and Lufthansa, also the French Air France-Klmflanked by the American Delta Air Lines, showed interest in Ita. Now MSC and Lufthansa have, however, asked for 90 days of exclusivity to work on the agreement, which is a period in which Ita will not be able to deal with others. Instead, the so-called data room should open at the beginning of February: that is, potential buyers will have access to Ita’s economic data.

Meanwhile, in Brussels, a spokeswoman for the European Commission confirmed that Lufthansa is free to buy shares in other companies. It has in fact returned more than 75% of the six billion euros received by the German government in June 2020 to tackle the crisis due to Covid. Aid which included, among the conditions, the prohibition of acquisitions.

Furthermore, the German group already owns minority stakes in several smaller airlines, including Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings.

Who is Gianluigi Aponte

Gianluigi Aponte is the 189th richest person in the world second Forbeswith assets of 11 billion dollars (figure calculated at 11.30 on 25 January 2022). As a Swiss citizen and resident of Geneva, he does not figure in the ranking of the richest Italians (he would be in third place, behind Giovanni Ferrero and Leonardo Del Vecchio and ahead of Stefano Pessina). Instead, he is second in the ranking of Swiss billionaires, behind Guillaume Pousaz, founder of Checkout.com and richest tech entrepreneur in Europe.

Born on June 27, 1940 in Sant’Agnello, on the Sorrento coast, he lived part of his childhood in Somalia, where his parents had moved to seek their fortune and had opened a hotel. After returning to Italy, he attended the Nino Bixio Nautical Technical Institute: the same one in which he had trained Achille Lauro, his youth myth. A model that unites him with his homeland, but not with his life choices.

If Lauro worked all his life in an office on the port of Naples, like Onassis on that of Piraeus, Aponte has abandoned the sea and established his headquarters on Lake Geneva, in Geneva. In fact, he decided to move when, as captain, he met on board his ship the daughter of a Swiss banker, Rafaela Diamant, whom he married and with whom he had two children. He never came back. “Switzerland is a very efficient country,” he told Republic. “And there are the international banks that have helped us a lot in the development of society”.

Starting from that loan with which, after a brief period as a financial consultant, Aponte bought the MSC Patricia: a second-hand German cargo ship, which became the embryo of his empire. He then formed a first company, the Aponte Shipping Company, based in Monrovia, Liberia. A return to Africa where his parents had sought their fortune.

The birth of an empire

In the 1980s Aponte decided to focus above all on container transport, before diversifying with the purchase of the Starlauro, the cruise division of the Lauro Fleet, which later became MSC Cruises. He then bought it in 1995 Snav (Società Navigazione Alta Velocita), a hydrofoil and ferry company for connections with the Italian islands, and, in 2010, 50% of Great Fast Ships, a shipping company in the Mediterranean. In 2000 she created Terminal Investment Limited, a company that operates container terminals around the world. In 2019 it launched the largest container ship in the world, the MSC Gülsün, 400 meters long and 62 wide. continent. And it has recently announced a new brand of luxury cruises, Explora Journeys. A two billion euro investment.

Today MSC is a galaxy of companies with more than 100 thousand employees and an estimated turnover of around 30 billion dollars (the data is not public, because the company is family and the capital belongs entirely to Aponte). Its fleet has more than 600 ships, calling at 500 ports on more than 230 trade routes. In 2014 Aponte relinquished the position of CEO and became president. The leadership of the group passed first to his son Diego, then to Soren Toft, a manager blown in Maersk. A Danish giant with almost 120 years of history, from which MSC snatched the title of the first group in the world in container transport a few weeks ago.

Brave captain, reserved entrepreneur

The proposal made together with Lufthansa for Ita Airways is not Aponte’s first attempt to get closer to the national airline. In 2008 the shipowner was in fact among the ‘brave captains’ called by Silvio Berlusconi to save Alitalia.

It was one of the rare cases in which his name appeared in the newspapers. Second Republic, in 2004, “authoritative personalities pressured him to buy Napoli”, before the purchase of Aurelio De Laurentiis. Aponte refused precisely in order not to end up in the center of media attention. A line to which he derogates only on the occasion of the inaugurations of his ships, which have always had Sophia Loren as their godmother.

Moreover, the choice of Geneva also responds to the desire for confidentiality. “We are nobody here”, he always said to Republic the son of Gianluigi Aponte, Diego. However, the bond with Naples somehow persists: hundreds of employees recruited from the Sorrento peninsula work in the headquarters.

