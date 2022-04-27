Gianluigi Buffon’s unusual blooper in Italy’s Serie B: his reaction and the impact on the networks

The Parma goalkeeper made an incredible mistake that cost him a goal in the loss to Perugia



Gianluigi Buffon committed an unusual blooper that made it a world trend. The experienced archer Parma this time it was not news because of a masterful save as he is accustomed to football lovers, but because an incredible mistake that made Perugia’s second goal possible.

The 44-year-old Italian tried to clear a few meters outside the area, but could not hit the ball with his left foot and the blunder was complete. Who did not miss the opportunity was striker Marco Olivieriwho overtook it at full speed despite Gigi’s desperate attempt to reach him and scored.

It was the second goal of local setwhich ended up taking the win by 2 to 1 on matchday 36 of the tournament. The first goal had been scored Salvatore Burraifrom a penalty, while the Argentine striker Franco “Mudo” Vazquez discounted a little from the end for Parma.

The team from which Buffon emerged is in 13th place already two dates for the end of the season He doesn’t have a chance of going up to the top flight., since it adds 45 points and is located 13 from the playoff zone for a third promotion. Perugia, for its part, climbed to ninth position with 55 units and is only three away from that zone. For the moment, Lecce (68) and Cremonese (66) would be ascending directly, while Monza (64), Benevento (63), Brescia (63), Pisa (63), Ascoli ( 59) and Frosinone (58).

In February of this year, at the age of 44, Gianluigi Buffon announced that he was extending his contract for two seasons with Parma, the team he loved and where he made his professional debut..

“Gigi is a great player, one of the three best goalkeepers in Italy, and his renewal is a great pleasure for us”, declared then Kyle Krause, president of Parma. “His passion for him and his dedication to Parma and to the city are evident”, added the head of the institution.

Buffon, world champion with the Italian team in 2006, He is considered one of the best goalkeepers in history and has a record of 176 games in “La Azzurri” and 657 games played in his country’s Serie A.

In addition, it has 27 titles throughout his careeramong which the 2006 World Cup in Germany and the 1999 UEFA Cup stand out, an award obtained with Parma.

THIS IS HOW THEY REACTED ON THE NETWORKS TO THE BUFFON BLOOPER

KEEP READING:

The strange disease that Novak Djokovic suffers from and put the world of tennis on alert

The details on the cell phone case of Lionel Messi that revolutionized the fans

He reached the youth teams of River Plate by chance at the age of 19, emigrated to US university soccer and today is all the rage on TikTok

“I was at an after party, I forgot my black glasses”: the incredible apology of a former Uruguayan national team figure on a TV show

Donnarumma sent an ultimatum to PSG about his situation with Keylor Navas: “It hasn’t been easy living with him, neither for him nor for me”