Gianluigi Donnarumma does not regret and angers the Milan fans

The balance of the first half of the year that has passed since Gianluigi Donnarumma to the Paris Saint-Germain it was certainly not flattering. At least in terms of playing time.

For the moment, in fact, the coach Mauricio Pochettino has dissolved in favor of Keylor Navas the dualism between the posts of the French team, given that the Costa Rican goalkeeper former Real Madrid was deployed as a starter in 17 of the 28 official matches played by PSG in the first half of the season.

Gianluigi Donnarumma sends a dig at Milan

Yet, at least for the moment, there seems to be no trace of regret about the choice made last season in the words of Donnarumma, at least according to the words spoken in the interview granted to Fabien Lévêque for ‘Tout le sport’ on France TV.

Indeed, in drawing the first balance of his French experience Donnarumma also launches some digs, albeit perhaps involuntary, at his old Milan, expressing a concept that certainly will not please the Rossoneri fans:

“Compared to Milan, there is more pressure here at Paris Saint-Germain. Now I’m in a club that wants to win everything “.

Psg, Donnarumma and the relationship with Keylor Navas

In short, for the moment everything is calm within the group, also as regards the relationship with Keylor Navas, who according to some rumors would be the favorite of the “powerful” South American wing of the PSG locker room.

“The best goalkeeper award must be just the beginning, my ambitions are always the same: win, win, win. Navas is a friend, competition is normal, ”Donnarumma added.

Few would have expected the dualism between Donnarumma and Navas after PSG had decided to build golden bridges for the owner of the Italian national team, who arrived on a free transfer after the end of the contract with Milan, but with a salary of 7 million net per season, a figure capable of defeating not only the competition of the Rossoneri company, which already from the end of the calendar year 2020 had resigned itself to losing one of its best players for free, and that of any other top European club.

Psg, Donnarumma’s numbers in the first part of the season

Yet, despite having started the new adventure after the exhilarating experience at Euro 2020, where Donnarumma was elected best player of the tournament won by Italy also thanks to his saves, in particular in the series of penalties in the semifinal against Spain and in the final againstEngland, in Paris Gigio has known a lot of bench so far, playing just 11 games.

Three out of six matches in the Champions League group, one in the French Cup and just 8 out of 19 in the league, where Donnarumma has never played more than two games in a row.

In short, the classic treatment reserved for second goalkeeper, but Gigio has age and motivation on his side to try to subvert the hierarchies as soon as possible …

OMNISPORT