Gianluigi Donnarumma looks back on the penaltygate with humor

Photo of James James50 mins ago
0 52 1 minute read

Despite PSG’s almost perfect start to the season this year, the story of the penaltygate between Neymar Jr and Kylian Mbappé, during the victory against MHSC (5-2, 2nd day of Ligue 1), somewhat marred the first steps. of Christophe Galtier in the capital. The French technician, alongside Luis Campos, then quickly set the record straight internally. Gianluigi Donnarumma returned, with a touch of humor, to this affair.

“I told Kylian and Ney. If they want, I can take the penaltyfirst joked the Italian doorman at the microphone of Prime Videoin an interview that will be broadcast in Sunday Night Football this Sunday, before continuing. These are things that happen in great teams. There is no problem. It was seen during the match against Lille. The team is united, it moves forward and always helps each other. Kylian and Ney are two incredible and intelligent players. They have very good relationships. The important thing was to get this straight and to be united. To move forward together towards the same goal. »

