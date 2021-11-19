Gianluigi Donnarumma, still troubles at the PSG. Pochettino freezes Raiola

Bellyache for Gianluigi Donnarumma al Paris Saint Germain: it is not the bad mood who confessed in recent days the goalkeeper of the National, but of a real one gastroenteritis which will force him to forfeit for the next championship match against Nantes.

So it rains in the wet for the number one Blue, criticized for the latest performance with theItaly and for his outlet for the uncomfortable situation that was created under the Eiffel Tower.

Psg, Gianluigi Donnarumma not called: Keylor Navas owner

According to the alternation decided by the PSG technician Mauricio Pochettino, against Nantes the goalkeeper from Campania had to play between the posts, due to attendance compared to the competitor for the place Keylor Navas, who played 11 games against the former’s 7 Milan.

Donnarumma, stopped by gastroenteritis, has not trained, and will gradually return to do so only in the next few days in the hope of recover for the big match of the Champions League against Manchester City.

Psg, Pochettino on Donnarumma: “We had to adapt to his arrival”

The PSG coach Pochettino on Friday in an interview with L’Equipe returned to the particular situation of the goalkeepers, unique in Europe: “In the summer there was no debate, we had to adapt upon the arrival of Donnarumma. Our responsibility was to say: if you can compete and manage yourself like this, this is the best solution “.

“When you have two players you trust and who demonstrate every day that they know how to play, it wouldn’t be right to prioritize to one of the two. It doesn’t mean there isn’t a time when we will make a choice. I wish you understood that it takes courage to put the two in competition, to make them understand that they must be ready “.

Psg, Pochettino’s reply to Donnarumma and Raiola

In recent days the agent Mino Raiola had returned to make himself heard for Pochettino’s decision to continue the alternation between the two goalkeepers. This was Pochettino’s clear reply to the prosecutor: “The agents they think their player is the best and that he should play, even my wife thinks I’m the best coach in the world and I tell her no… ”.

“There is love, we try to protect our loved ones, it is human. I also try to protect my son: for me he is the most beautiful, the most intelligent… but he is always like this, he is different. Those around you will speak from the heart and why they feel affection, but a coach cannot think the same way“.

OMNISPORT