Gianmarco Onestini won the ‘Favorito de Espana 2021’ award

The success of Gianmarco Onestini in Spain.

The boy, brother of Luca Onestini, had taken part in the sixteenth edition of Big Brother. After this experience Gianmarco he never stopped and flew to Spain where he gained greater notoriety. After the failure to win al Great Hermano, Iberian version of ours Big Brother, Gianmarco he had made himself very appreciated by the viewers who they had finally awarded him in the reality show El tiempo del descuento. Recently Honesty had landed in another reality show, Supervivientes, finishing in second position.

Super loved, the Italian boy shared a great achievement on social media. Gianmarco in fact he received the award Favorite de España from the well-known Sevilla Magazine. Visibly excited, Gianmarco wanted to dedicate the award to his many fans:





I have the chills, I remember everything from the beginning … Since I arrived in Spain in 2019 with my suitcase half empty, but full of dreams. At the beginning it was very hard but we have always continued with a lot of positivity and with the smile that distinguishes us so much. Gradually I made myself known with my strengths and weaknesses, but always remaining the same. And today, two and a half years later, a dream comes true. This award is ours, and I say ours because without you it would not have been possible. I love you.



