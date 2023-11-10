Gianna Rodríguez Osorio, a neurologist specializing in epilepsy, will answer questions in Tu Especialista Responde

Neurologist, specialist in epilepsy, Gianna Rodríguez Osorio, will be the next professional Your expert answers. Dr. Gianna Rodríguez Osorio trained as a specialist in the Neurology Service at the University Clinical Hospital of Santiago de Compostela. He had stays at both the Montreal Neurological Hospital (Montreal, Canada) and the Hospital Civis de Lyon (Lyon, France) to deepen the management of epilepsy.

He works in the Epilepsy Unit of the University Clinical Hospital of Santiago (HCU), which is part of the Centers, Services and Reference Units (CSUR) to evaluate surgical options for patients with drug-resistant epilepsy. It is dedicated to the clinical evaluation and treatment of all types of epilepsy, especially those that are difficult to control.

She is the author of several publications, including original articles, book chapters and clinical practice guides on epilepsy from the Spanish Society of Neurology (SEN) and has presented more than a hundred communications at national and international conferences related to epilepsy. He is also a teacher in two master’s degrees related to epilepsy at the University of Murcia and iNeuroCampus and at the University of Francisco de Vitoria. She is currently Secretary of the Epilepsy Group of the Spanish Society of Neurology and also of the Epilepsy Group of the Sociedad Galega de Neurolexia.

