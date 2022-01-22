Gianni Di Marzio, a revolutionary coach, saw modern football forty years before the others

The first Neapolitan to coach Napoli, he had his boys train with Walkman and headphones, each one a different song.

A stone’s throw from the sea is the sanguine one of Mergellina. Salt, war, hopes and football. Always bread and ball. Gianni Di Marzio swallowed it, taught it, showed it, commented on it. At every stage, in every piece of fabric that can be sewn on an Italian football suit. He was able to do it as the only one who can do it and whoever has done the job can do it. The real one. The serious one. That of those who are born and know that there is only one way to do it: Learn and know how to teach what you have learned.

From the Plain, from the fields of land between the countryside to Naples. From Brindisi to Catanzaro. He has crossed Italy far and wide, he has shaped young, old and champions. The first to be international. A mixture of accents, millions of eyes, feet, dribbles, training He saw a talent when others saw us, perhaps, a footballer. Maradona is the most chewed story, the most authentic pride.

Coach, revolutionary, Zone, pressing, running, pace. He used to train his boys with Walkman and headphones but to each one a different song. An idealist but also a practical one, the games must be won but we must understand that a team goes on the pitch that has a very clear identity: the place where he lives.

A poetized kick and perhaps, discovered, only later. Observer, manager, columnist. In love with his game and for this reason he always talked about it having a different light in his eyes. With each request for an interview he hinted at happiness in that gaze, tangible enthusiasm, competence so high that you realized that you didn’t have a news database in front of you but who helped build it.

Gianni Di Marzio is a page in the history of Italian football. The first Neapolitan to coach Napoli, opposed by Lauro because he thought he was a communist but loved by the fans when he introduced himself saying “One of the eighty thousand goes on the bench”. Naples is Naples even when you choose to live in Veneto, Naples is Naples even when you call begging to take a kid who will change the history of the city, of Argentina, of the entire football world. That carnal sea, the one that brings its flavor from Piedigrotta to Posillipo, and digs the sand up to soak it with possibilities, Gianni saw modern football forty years before the others and in that last chat he greeted me saying “Let me have the book he is writing, I care ”because humility is the value of those who, alone, have made themselves loved and naturally became a revolutionary, without even realizing it.