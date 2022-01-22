Gianni di Marzio died at 82, he coached Napoli and Catanzaro – Calcio

Farewell to Gianni Di Marzio, former Italian coach and sports manager, consultant for Palermo. The announcement was made by his son Gianluca, a journalist at Sky.

Di Marzio, 82, had had an excellent career as a coach and in the 70s he brought Catanzaro to Serie A. In 1977 he arrived on the Napolii bench, led to the final of the Italian Cup.

It was he who discovered a very young Diego Maradona in Argentina, reporting him to President Corrado Ferlaino but the operation was not immediately possible due to the closure of the borders to the market.

“And now you can finally train your dear beloved Diego – reads the message shared on social networks by his journalist son, Gianluca Di Marzio – You were a great dad, you taught me everything and I will not be the only one to never forget you”.

“Goodbye Gianni, you have been my coach for 5 years and my great friend all my life: if I am a coach I owe it to you”. So from London the Watford coach, Caludio Ranieri, former coach of Juve, Rome and Leicester among others with whom he surprisingly won the Premier League, greets his former coach Gianni Di Marzio. “Now – adds Ranieri – I can only share the pain of your latest news with Tucci and Gianluca. I will miss you very much”.