Gianni Di Marzio died, goodbye to the coach who discovered Maradona and Cristiano Ronaldo

A very serious mourning for the world of football. He passed away, at 82, Gianni Di Marzio. Neapolitan, he had been a very successful coach in the 70s, bringing Catanzaro to Serie A. In 1977 he became the coach of the Naples, led to the final of the Italian Cup. That year, in Argentina, he discovered the very young man Diego Armando Maradona and he reported it to President Corrado Ferlaino but the operation was not possible because the borders were closed. He had maintained a splendid relationship with the Pibe.

MORE INFORMATION

After his coaching career, Di Marzio had been the manager of numerous clubs, including Zamparini’s Venezia which won promotion to Serie A. He would then dedicate himself to the activity of observer, discovering the very young Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal.

Television and radio commentator, he often appeared in the programs of Neapolitan broadcasters. He had kept a very close relationship with his city, like his son Gianluca, leading journalist of the Sky Sport editorial staff who gave the news of his father’s death on Twitter by writing: «And now you can finally train your dear Diego. You were a great dad, you taught me everything and I won’t be the only one not to forget you ».

And now you can finally train your dear beloved Diego ❤️ you were a great dad, you taught me everything and I will not be the only one to never forget you 🙏🏼😍 @misterdimarzio – Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) January 22, 2022

Last November the EAV had inserted his image in the gallery of the great characters of Naples inside the Cumana station in Fuorigrotta, right in front of the San Paolo stadium loved by Gianni.