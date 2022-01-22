Gianni Di Marzio, the former Napoli manager who discovered Maradona – Calcio died

Mourning in the world of football. He passed away at the age of 82 Gianni Di Marzio, former coach of Catanzaro and Napoli. The sad news was given by his son Gianluca, an expert transfer market journalist. “And now you can finally train your dear beloved Diego, you were a great dad, you taught me everything and I will not be the only one who will never forget you”.

And now you can finally train your dear beloved Diego? you have been a great dad, you taught me everything and I will not be the only one to never forget you ?????? @misterdimarzio – Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) January 22, 2022

Di Marzio discovered Maradona

Di Marzio in 1977 led Corrado Ferlaino’s Napoli until the Italian Cup final and discovered a very young Diego Armando Maradona, which he reported to the president. He had previously reported the Catanzaro in Serie A.

President De Laurentiis and all of SSC Napoli join the pain of the Di Marzio family for the death of dear Gianni, the historic and unforgettable coach of the Italian team. pic.twitter.com/oQ85OwsxVZ – Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) January 22, 2022

The Naples, through his social profiles, he expressed closeness to the Di Marzio family: “The president De Laurentiis and the whole SSC Napoli join the pain of the Di Marzio family for the death of dear Gianni, historic and unforgettable coach of the blue team”. Many other clubs, players, coaches, leaders of Italian football and TV personalities have left a memory through social networks.

What a bad awakening. Rip Mister ???? – Ciro Ferrara (@OfficialCiro) January 22, 2022

He reported a young Ronaldo to Juve

Thanks to his nose, Cristiano Ronaldo could have worn the shirt of Juventus many years earlier than when it happened, in July 2018. After his experiences on the bench, Di Marzio was among the best Italian talent scouts. To the bianconeri he pointed out a 17-year-old Portuguese who shortly after would become CR7, the star of Real Madrid. The deal, Di Marzio said several times, did not go through despite the fact that he had convinced the boy’s mother, Dolores, to move to Italy.

Messi and gratitude to Barcelona

Only one feeling, gratitude, prevented the 17-year-old from passing Lionel Messi at the Juventus. Even the Pulce, another famous background tells, had ended up in Di Marzio’s notebook, but it was the boy’s father who declined the offer for the gratitude towards Barcelona, ​​who had supported Leo during the physical problems he had in the years of development .

Claudio Ranieri: “I train thanks to you”

“Goodbye Gianni, you have been my coach for 5 years and my great friend all my life: if I am a coach I owe it to you”. This is the message from London from the Watford coach, Claudio Ranieri, former coach of Juve, Rome and Leicester among others. Di Marzio trained Ranieri for three years in Catanzaro, between 1974 and 1977, and two years in Catania, between 1982 and 1984. “Now – added Ranieri – I can only share the pain of your latest news with Tucci and Gianluca . I will miss you a lot”.

On Tuesday the funeral in Padua

His son Gianluca announced that the funeral will be held in the Cathedral of Padua on January 25 at 3 pm. The funeral home will be open from Sunday to Tuesday, with visits by appointment (via Turazza 23, Padua. Sunday from 10 to 12 and from 15 to 17, Monday from 9 to 12.30 and from 14.30 to 18, Tuesday from 9 to 14. To book you need to call 0498021212 or visit the website fhsantinello.it).