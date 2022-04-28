Gianni Infantino visits AMLO

Jonathan Collazo

Giani InfantinoFIFA president, went to the National Palace, where will hold a meeting with the president of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador; she did it accompanied by Yon de Luisathe head of the Mexican Soccer Federation, after noon, as announced yesterday at halftime.

the boss of the highest body in world football arrived in the country last night on a private flight and although it was believed that he could attend to end of first leg of the Concacaf Champions League between Cougars and Seattle Sounder, at the Ciudad Universitaria Olympic Stadium, finally it didn’t happen like that.

Around 12:00 p.m. this thursdayInfantino together with Yon de Luisa arrived at the National Palace down Corregidora Street. Minutes later It was done by the businessman and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Televisa, and owner of Club América, Emilio Azcarraga Jean.

Other government figures of the Fourth Transformation they arrived to the meeting were the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE), Marcelo Ebrardthe Head of Government of Mexico City, claudia sheinbaum Y Olga Sanchez CorderoPresident of the Board of Directors of the Senate

It is expected that after her meeting with the president, Gianni Infantino moves to the Azteca Stadium to then go to the International Airport of Mexico City from where you gowill travel to Canada, another of the venues for the 2026 World Cup that they will organize together with Mexico and the United States.