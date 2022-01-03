Gianni Infantino: “World Cup every two years? Even the Europeans!”

The President of FIFA is thinking of revolutionizing the great events of the national teams. Interviewed by Radio Anch’io sport, Gianni Infantino relaunches the project of organizing the World Cup every two years, and goes further. “The two-year World Cup is not a request from me but from the Fifa Congress which asked for a feasibility study. We made a very serious study: from a sporting point of view it works, the economic impact is positive for everyone”. And then: “What is more important is that it is good for the protection of the national leagues and for the players themselves, there would be fewer games with a break in July. In Europe there is opposition but this is a way to include. And even the Europeans could have the same cadence “.

The Olimpico and Paolo Rossi

Infantino also says he is in favor of the possibility of naming the Olympic stadium in Rome after Paolo Rossi: “There is no such thing as being against, all Italians and I am also involved as an Italian abroad, we must support this idea and this project, no one has had such a positive impact as Rossi on a whole generation of Italians has shown that the impossible can become possible “. His affirmation comes a few days after the agenda approved by the Chamber of Deputies which commits the government to evaluate the possibility. “I was 12 years old, I remember very well that 1982 World Cup which represented something exceptional and which allowed us Italians abroad to be looked at in a different way – added Infantino -. For me to name the main stadium in Italy after Rossi is something that must be done quickly and I congratulate Parliament or those who are carrying out this initiative, young people must remember the story of Pablito “.