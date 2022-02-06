Gianni Morandi wins the evening of the covers. Applause for Lauro-Berté. Exciting Giannetta

Fourth evening of Sanremo Festival dedicated to covers and duets. To support Amadeus there is Maria Chiara Giannetta, the leading actress of the highly successful Rai fiction “Blanca”. The 25 big players in the race bring covers of songs by the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s, both Italian and international. Jovanotti alongside Gianni Morandi, Emma – with the collaboration of Francesca Michielin – performs on the notes of Britney Spears, while Mahmood and Blanco bring their version of “Il cielo in una stanza” by Gino Paoli.

And then space for Achille Lauro with Loredana Berté and Aka 7even with Arisa (here the complete lineup). Guest actor Linen Pillow, which presents the upcoming Rai fictions that see him as the protagonist. From the Costa Toscana ship, together with Rovazzi and Orietta Berti, the Nuclear Tactical Penguins.

Sanremo, the ranking of the cover evening

Gianni Morandiwith the precious contribution of Jovanotti, wins the evening of the cover of Sanremo 2022. Their medley signed by two hits by Morandi – “Occhi di ragazza” and “Un mondo d’amore” – and two by Jovanotti – “Lucky boy” and “I think positive” – got more votes. In second place the couple formed by Mahmood and Blanco who interpreted a historic success by Gino Paoli, “Il cielo in una stanza”. The third step of the podium is for Elisa thanks to “What a feeling” from the soundtrack of the musical film “Flashdance”.

01.36 – The general classification: 25) Tananai 24) Ana Mena 23) Giusy Ferreri 22) Highsnob and Hu 21) Yuman 20) Vibrations 19) Rkomi 18) Giovanni Truppi 17) Iva Zanicchi 16) Ditonellapiaga and Rector 15) Noemi 14) Aka 7even 13) Dargen D’Amico 12) Matteo Romano 11) Achille Lauro 10) Michele Bravi 9) Fabrizio Moro 8) Massimo Ranieri 7) The list representative 6) Emma 5) Sangiovanni 4) Irama 3) Elisa 2) Gianni Morandi 1) Mahmood and Blanco.

01.25 – The first three positions in the ranking of the cover evening: 3) Elisa 2) Mahmood and Blanco 1) Gianni Morandi.

01.22 – DJ Massimo Alberti makes the Ariston audience dance with a compilation from the 60s, 70s and 80s.

01.11 – Tananai closes the cover competition with Raffaella Carrà’s “A making love begins you”. With him on stage Rosa Chemical.

01.05 – Pooh’s “Lonely men” on the Ariston stage with Fabrizio Moro.

00.57 – Now it is Giusy Ferreri’s turn with “I will live without you” by Lucio Battisti. With her Andy of Bluevertigo.

00.50 – Dargen d’Amico resumes the competition with Patty Pravo’s “The doll”.

00.44 – Linen Pillow on the stage of the Ariston: after having sung the Beatles, the actor presents the upcoming series that see him as the protagonist.

00.31 – Now it’s up to Highsnob and Hu who, with Mr. Rainthey sing “I’m in love with you” by Luigi Tenco.

00.26 – The race resumes with Aka7even that with Arisa sings “Cambiare” by Alex Baroni.

00.15 – Maria Chiara Giannetta with a monologue on disability and, in particular, on the blind: «I learned to listen beyond what I see».

00.02 – Rkomi sings a Vasco Rossi medley with Caliber 35. At the end of the performance, with the complicity of Amadeus, the singer is full of bonus gestures: he appoints FantaSanremo and Papalina, greets Aunt Mara and does push-ups on stage with the conductor and artistic director of the festival. In addition, being shirtless for most of the performance, he also wins the “scapezzolata” bonus.

23.58 – Mahmood and Blanco with “The sky in a room” by Gino Paoli continue the big race.

23.51 – “I would like … I would not like … but if you want” by Lucio Battisti on the stage of the Ariston with Michele Bravi. At the end of the performance, the singer dedicates a thought to his grandparents.

23.47 – From the ship perform the Nuclear Tactical Penguins with their “Ringo Starr”.

23.38 – Connection with Rovazzi and Orietta Berti on the Tuscan coast.

23.21 – Jovanotti joins Amadeus on stage and talks about his long friendship with the host. The singer then recites the poem “Bello Mondo” by Mariangela Gualtieri, saying that the text has kept him a lot of company in these “two difficult years”. P.or intone “What will be” of the Rich and the Poor. Ama and Jova live a moment of great emotion and complicity.

11.14 pm – Massimo Ranieri sings “Anna will come” by Pino Daniele, with the collaboration of Nek.

23.08 – The List Representative with Cosmo, Margherita Vicario and Ginevra on the notes of Be my baby by The Ronettes.

23.01 – Ana Mena brings to the stage a medley of some of the most famous songs in the history of Italian music with Rocco Hunt.

22.58 – Iva Zanicchi sings “Canzone” by Don Backy and Detto Mariano in Milva’s version. “This applause is for you,” says Zanicchi at the end of the performance, much appreciated by the public.

22.45 – Ditonellapiaga with Donatella Rector to the notes of “Nobody can judge me” by Caterina Caselli.

22.37 – Now it’s up to Irama with Gianluca Grignani with “My story between your fingers”.

22.32 – Matteo Romano sings “Your song” by Elton John with Malika Ayane.

22.18 – Comic curtain by Maria Chiara Giannetta with Maurizio Lastrico, who “sing them” playing with titles and phrases of famous Italian songs.

22.09 – Now it’s up to Achille Lauro with Loredana Bertè, the song is “You Are Beautiful”. Standing ovation of the Ariston at the end of the exhibition. Amadeus reads a letter from Lauro to Bertè: «What a strange man I am, unable to apologize because he confuses forgiveness with shame. What a strange man I am, who only says you are beautiful, because he is afraid to recognize your worth ».

22.03 – Elisa with “What a feeling” by Irene Cara from Flashdance. With her the dancer Elena D’Amario. At the end of the performance, the surprise greeting, with a video message from Los Angeles, by Giorgio Moroder, winner of the Oscar for best song in the 1984 ceremony.

21.55 – Jovanotti supports Gianni Morandi. «An explosive mixture», defines it as Amadeus introduces it, for which the two form «the strange couple». The medley, always interpreted in two voices, begins with two hits by Morandi, “Occhi di ragazza” and “Un mondo d’amore”, and continues with two iconic songs by Jovanotti, “Fortunate boy” and “I think positively”. The two intertwine their voices and even their microphones, ending their acclaimed performance with a “close encounter”.

21.43 – Emma, ​​with Francesca Michielinsings “Baby one more time” by Britney Spears.

21.36 – Sangiovanni, together with Fiorella Mannoiasings “A muzzle hard” by Pierangelo Bertoli.

21.29 – Now it’s up to Le Vibrazioni, with Sophie and the Giants and Beppe Vessicchioon the notes of “Live and let die” by Paul McCartney. Ovation for the teacher who returns to the scene at the Ariston after the stop linked to the positivity at Covid.

21.17 – The third artist in competition is Yuman with “My Way” by Frank Sinatra. Together with him the pianist Rita Marcotulli.

9.15 pm – Maria Chiara Giannetta goes down the stairs and reaches Amadeus. The conductor remembers the phone call with which he asked the actress to join him on the stage of the Ariston. “The first time you called me, Amadeus, I said” I think about it “, but then I called back after two minutes, because Sanremo only happens once in a lifetime,” said the actress.

21.07 – Second singer in the competition: Giovanni Truppi, together with Vinicio Capossela, with “In my hour of freedom” by Fabrizio De André.

21.01 – The competition starts with Noemi with “You make me feel like a natural woman” by Aretha Franklin.

20.59 – Amadeus explains that the artists will perform covers of songs from the 60s, 70s, 80s and 90s, both Italian and international.

20.55 – Amadeus opens the fourth evening of the Festival with the orchestra conducted by Maestro Leonardo De Amicis.

20.40 – It starts with the First Festival. Roberta Capua, Paola Di Benedetto and Ciro Priello interview some of the singers in the competition a few minutes before the start of the evening.