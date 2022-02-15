Gianni Sperti do you know the beautiful sister Cinzia? Eyes of ice and face of an angel

Gianni Sperti, columnist of the popular Maria De Filippi program, has a wonderful sister, do you know her? Here’s who he is and what he does in life.

Have you ever seen the columnist’s beautiful sister of Men and women, Gianni Sperti? Here he is in one shot.

He is one of the great protagonists of the program conceived and conducted by Maria De Filippi, Men and womenaired every day on Channel 5. We are talking about Gianni Spertiwho – together with Tina Cipollari – holds the role of columnist.

And the duel, but also the many alliances, with the hugely popular vamp di Men and women, is now a distinctive trait of Men and Women. After all, now, the landlady Maria De Filippi leaves more and more space in the parterre to Gianni Sperti and Tina Cipollari.

Loved by the general public, he often exposed himself to the protagonists or the protagonists of the program who demonstrate a certain genuineness, or who have a story to tell. But today we will not talk about the television career, or rather not only, but about his private life.

Who is Cinzia Sperti

Gianni Sperti is originally from Pulsano, in the province of Taranto, in Puglia, where he often returns – especially in the summer – to be close to his family. And speaking of his family, have you ever seen his beautiful sister? Her name is Cinzia. To his beloved sister he dedicated a story about his very popular – more than 1 million followers – official Instagram account, on the occasion of his birthday. A shot that highlights all of Cinzia’s beauty: blue eyes, brown hair. Sperti writes: “Happy birthday, little sister”accompanying everything with the song She by Elvis Costello, the unforgettable soundtrack of the popular film Notting Hillwith Hugh Grant and Julia Roberts.

Private life of Gianni Sperti

Gianni Sperti, last season, was the victim of a joke on the Italia Uno program, Hyenas. And, protagonist and accomplice of the joke, it was Cinzia.

As many will remember, Gianni Sperti had a long and much talked about relationship with the presenter Paola Barale. The two met over the course of the program Do you know the latest?, conducted in the mid-nineties by Gerry Scotti and, in fact, Barale. Sperti, on the other hand, was the professional dancer of the show. The couple got married in ’98, but the two separated in 2002.