Giannis Antetokounmpo points against the referees after Bucks win over Celtics in the 2022 NBA Playoffs

The superstar of the Milwaukee Bucks had words for the refereeing list of the match where his team beat the Boston Celtics with just enough. Bolavip tells you the details.

Milwaukee Bucks achieved a very important victory in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, putting themselves ahead in the Eastern Conference semifinals. It was a 103-101 victory against boston celtics in one of the best games, so far, of the postseason.

Giannis Antetokounmpo was the great figure of the Wisconsin teamleading the team in points (a game-high 42), assists (8) and rebounds (12), and showing up in key moments when Milwaukee needed him.

Despite the victory, the great figure of the Bucks had a spicy press conference where he pointed, in a hidden way, against the arbitration of the match, which had a weak afternoon for both sides. Bolavip tells you about Giannis’ statements.

Giannis pointed against the referees

Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo hid the general frustration a bit that there was both on the side of his team and the Boston Celtics for the performance of the refereeing list during the third game of the series.

“How much is the fine if I talk about them? $20 thousand? I’m going to save the comments then… I have to pay for diapers“, declared the candidate for the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the press conference after the game.