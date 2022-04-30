“Giannis? She’s a Kardashian! »

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the best players in the world, he proved it during this first round of the playoffs against the Bulls. But on the sidelines of his sporting exploits, he was compared to the Kardashian sisters by a relative. He might not like it.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is without a doubt one of the most endearing players in the NBA. Not only because his progress has been exceptional on the pitch over time, but also because he remains a simple person. He could have changed after pocketing millions, after becoming champions last season, but no, the Greek Break is true to itself.

This year, for example, he distinguished himself by telling journalists jokes after each victory of his Bucks or almost, and if he is much better on the floor than in humor, these many outings testify to the immense pleasure that he takes on a daily basis to practice his profession. In a league where players often watch what they say, the freshness of double MVP feels good.

Giannis compared to Khloe Kardashian for her love of Oreos

And in one of his many legendary press conferences, Giannis Antetokounmpo recounted how his life changed the day he discovered he could dip his Oreos in milk. Since then, he has been trying to launch a collection at home, as his partner explained in a recent Instagram live. She did not hesitate to compare him to a Kardashian sister.

Read also

A huge superstar “offers” to help Luka and the Mavs!

Giannis is currently filling jars with oreos the night before game 5 pic.twitter.com/WI2cgkH4wz — Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) April 27, 2022

Mariah Riddlesprigger: What sane person does that? Alright Khloe Kardashian… These girls do it, that’s where he learned how to do it, watching the Kardashians. You really bought loads of Oreos to fill those jars. Already where do the jars come from? Where are we going to put them in the kitchen?

Giannis Antetokounmpo : I told you that I was going to do some shopping at Target, you don’t think of me… And I’m not going to put them in the kitchen but in the basement.

Two major pieces of information in this little video, the first being that Giannis Antetokounmpo is really crazy about Oreos and that he consumes a lot of them, even during the playoffs. The second notable lesson is that the Greek Breaker spends his free time watching episodes of Kardashians, the new reality TV available on Disney +. When you are told he is a simple man.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has just destroyed the Bulls between two tastings of Oreos and his Kardashian marathon, that is to say his talent. But the second round against the Celtics will undoubtedly be much more complicated and will require his full attention.