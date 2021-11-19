Giant Anthem 2022: more racing and without Maestro scheme

Giant Anthem 2022: after so many rumors and after having glimpsed it on the competition fields of the Xc World Cup, the flagship full-house of the Taiwanese brand is finally a reality: new suspension scheme, more modern geometries And extensive use of electronics.

Let’s start introducing it to you in this video:

Below we deepen the technical details and the first sensations…

GOODBYE TO THE MASTER SCHEME

Over the years, Giant has made the Maestro system its own trademark, in fact this suspension scheme has been used up to now on almost all models, with due modifications for specific use.

The scheme Master also used until 2021 on the Anthem da Xc.

On the Giant Anthem 2022 the register changes, in fact the Maestro scheme disappears to make room for a new suspension system, called FlexPoint Pro, which makes the frame lighter and more responsive when pedaling.

In short, more racing.

The new scheme FlexPoint Pro

The shock absorber positioned vertically does not allow the use of a second bottle cage

The FlexPoint Pro pattern is an evolution of the FlexPoint used by Giant on some trail models, such as the Stance and Stance E +. The acronym “Pro” indicates modifications made specifically to the carbon Xc frame, which has a travel of 100 mm.

Specifically, the design of the scheme is much simpler: the wagon is completely in fiber, without a joint between the two chainstays, without a lower connecting rod in the bottom bracket area and without a reinforcement bracket between the upper and lower stays.

On the FlexPoint Pro scheme, the chainstays have a longer arm that anchors directly into the lower part of the shock.

The seat stays, on the other hand, are fixed to a generously sized connecting rod, also in carbon, which has the task of “guiding” the Single Pivot pattern.

This new design saves a lot of material and minimizes the presence of joints, which in addition to requiring maintenance make the frame less reactive and heavier.

Speaking of weight, the frame of the Giant Anthem 2022 is lighter than about 250 grams than the previous one, but it is also 20% more responsive in the bottom bracket area And 7% in torsion on the whole structure.

The material used on the Advanced Pro models (the only ones presented at the moment) is the now famous Advanced Grade Composite, that is the high quality carbon of the Asian house.

RESTYLING TO THE GEOMETRIES

Such important changes to the suspension scheme also required a profound reinterpretation of the geometries.

The Giant Anthem 2022 is longer, more open and more aggressive in pedaling.

Specifically, the steering changes from 69 ° to 67.5 ° and goes with a fork with 110 mm travel with oversized stems (34 or 35 mm) and 44 mm rake.

The column measures 75.5 °, so it’s two degrees more standing than the previous model, which was 73.5 degrees.

Reach has been extended on all sizes, on size M it goes from 43.7 cm to 45 cm.

This modification made it possible to mount shorter stems as standard (60 mm on the S, 70 mm from M to XL).

The length of the wagon varies but only slightly: it goes from 43.8 to 43.5 cm in all sizes.

Below the complete geometries:

OTHER DETAILS

Among the most interesting modifications of the Giant Anthem 2022 we find that of the seat post, which isn’t 27.2mm like on the previous version, but it has a diameter of 30.9 mm.

A change that Giant had already made on the hardtail, which offers more responsiveness when pedaling and, above all, gives the possibility to choose many models of dropper post.

FOX or Giant telescopic handlers are fitted as standard with hydraulic operation and varying excursions from 125 to 175 mm according to the frame size. A is mounted on the M 150 mm.

The clamping system is no longer concealed, but is entrusted to a classic collar.

Also the handlebar has an oversize diameter in the central area (35 mm), in carbon and Giant brand. Obviously it is combined with a specific attachment for this diameter.

Other notable features of the chassis are:

– Central movement Press-Fit

– Semi-integrated cable routing: only the rear brake cable runs externally along the wagon, the others pass inside.

– Hard rubber protectors on chain guard and in inner part of the sheath.

– Abundant wheel passage and designed for large rims / tires (channel 30 mm and 2.4 ”tires is the optimal combination).

MODELS AND PRICES

The Giant Anthem 2022 is currently available in 4 models, with prices ranging from € 4699 to € 11999.

The two most valuable models are distinguished by the presence of FOX Live Valve, an electronic and automatic suspension control system that is not an absolute novelty (we also talked about it in the Anthem 2021 test), but from this year it enters even more forcefully on the Giant catalog.

On the Anthem 2022, the FOX Live Valve ECU is positioned under the top tube, while on the 2021 model it was above the down tube

The electronic control unit receives the impulse from the sensors (accelerometers) positioned on the fork and on the wagon and, based on the behavior and slope of the terrain, sends the impulse to open or close the suspensions, with an impressive speed of only 3 milliseconds. In the photo, the sensor positioned on the fork.

Here the sensor positioned on the wagon

For others FOX Live Valve system information click here:

Here the Images ei prices of the 4 2022 models:

Anthem Advanced Pro 0: € 11,999 (real weight 10.99 kg without pedals). This model already comes with a Quarq power meter as standard

Anthem Advanced Pro 1: € 6999

Anthem Advanced Pro 2: € 5199

Anthem Advanced Pro 3: € 4699

FIRST FEELINGS

Thanks to Giant Italia we were able to touch and preview the new version of Anthem for a few releases Advanced Pro 0, that is the top-of-the-range model fitted with Live Valve system and super-high-quality components.

Weight? Just under 11 kg without pedals (10.99 kg to be precise).

Looking at the top set-up we would have expected a lower weight, but it must be said that some components, although they are very functional, are not very light. Like the FOX Transfer 150mm seatpost (560 grams without shifter) and the Shimano Deore discs (144 grams each).

With a few precautions you can go down a lot, even if the FOX Live Valve is basically slightly heavier than traditional suspension systems.

Shimano XTR braking system, but with Shimano Deore discs: a deliberate choice or an adaptation forced by the scarce availability of components? The second option may be the most realistic …

We leave aside the weight to tell you aboutI set up in the saddle, which we liked right away.

When seated, you have a very racing position, but the torso has all the space to stretch out just enough: in a nutshell, it is not too collected or sacrificed.

The higher front fork with a travel of 110 mm does not create any disturbance, on the contrary there is still a good saddle-handlebar difference without having to mount a negative pipe.

When you get up on the pedals when going downhill, you have plenty of room to move forward or backward and to lower your body when needed. The extended reach invites you to load the front a little more, especially when cornering.

The FOX Live Valve system greatly influences the sensations general driving: those accustomed to suspensions with classic lockout immediately notice its presence, because basically the bike is never completely blocked, even on asphalt and on sliding dirt roads the suspensions remain slightly open at the start of the stroke, then slowly become harder.

Basically, it is closer to a compression brake than to actual locking.

This is felt above all on the fork, less on the shock absorber.

Both on the shock absorber and on the fork you can make a fine adjustment of the compression using a small Allen key

Obviously, the system in question it can be calibrated and customized according to your needs, but even in the more “firm” mode you get this sensation, which is amplified in the relaunches on the pedals and is less evident when pedaling while seated.

On the other hand, on the busiest Xc trails the FOX Live Valve gives its best.

Combined with the FlexPoint Pro suspension scheme and the more aggressive geometries, it allows you to have a vehicle that is always ready, reactive, but also capable of eat the obstacles with extreme ease.

Compared to other “intelligent” systems, the Live Valve it is much faster and more sensitive, the opening phase of the hydraulic circuit is gradual and never too abrupt.

After a few attempts, we saw that the mode 3 (Sport) it could be the right compromise between responsiveness when pedaling and performance downhill, but to draw definitive conclusions we are waiting to better understand the functioning and the “fine” calibration of the system, but also the bike in its entirety.

See you in a few weeks for the full test of Giant Anthem 2022 with FOX Live Valve.

Here a comparison FOX Live Valve vs Specialized Brain:

Here the test of the Giant XTC Advanced Pro:

