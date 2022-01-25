Giant blackout hits Central Asia. Could it also happen in Italy and Europe?

Rome, 25 January 2022 – A large-scale electricity blackout is affecting the capitals ofUzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan and the economic center of Kazakhstan, Almaty. The AFP correspondents reported on the spot. A spokesman for the Kyrgyzstan Ministry of Energy said that the electricity went out “due to an accident in the regional energy grid”.

The reasons for the blackout

The blackout also extended to the provinces of all three countries. The Uzbekistan Ministry of Energy said on its official Telegram channel that the power outage was triggered by a accident in the power grid of Kazakhstan, but without giving further details. “Following a serious accident on the network of the Republic of Kazakhstan, there was a power outage in the cities of Almaty, Shymkent, Taras, Turkestan (regions) and in the adjacent areas “, reads the note. “The Uzbek power grid, which is connected to the unified power grid, was damaged following an accident that led to sudden changes in voltage and frequency on 530 lines from Kazakhstan“, he added. According to the media, theManas International Airport in Bishkek (in Kyrgyzstan) had to resort to a source of emergency power supply. “The airport is operational, but not at full capacity,” reads a statement quoted by local media.









Europe and blackout fear

At the end of 2021 the fear of a gigantic blackout had spread in European countries, so much so that in Spain there had been a real assault on hardware stores to buy useful material in case of emergency. A fear determined by the enormous energy consumption with peaks that began immediately after the summer in conjunction with the strong economic recovery of the “post-Covid” period. Fears that are not completely unfounded but still remote (the expert’s explanation) to which in this phase is added the possibility of a decrease in gas supplies from Russia, with Putin who could close the tap of the gas pipelines to the countries of the old continent at the same time of an armed conflict with Ukraine and possible sanctions of the European Union against the Russian Federation.