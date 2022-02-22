giant camera and more colors

The POCO X4 Pro It is just around the corner. It is a matter of days before Xiaomi officially presents it in various world markets and all the details are known. The good news is that you don’t need to wait, as almost everything has been leaked already. Today we know the new design of the device that will reach the whole world. does it with new colors available and a camera that modify your design. And again there is yellow color!

Gigantic module with 108 MP camera

What is most striking about the new design are the available colors and the new giant camera module. POCO has used the same design strategy as with other devices like the POCO M3 Pro. Unlike the Xiaomi phones these have a module that occupies almost the entire upper area.

Good for something? The answer is no. It is simply a aesthetic modification that does not bring any real benefit on a day-to-day basis. Because yes, the real camera module is located on the left and has the same configuration as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro.

East POCO X4 Pro has the same camera setup as the latest Xiaomi mid-range. Its main sensor is 108MP, it also offers a secondary 8 MP wide-angle sensor and a third 2 MP macro sensor. The front camera is 16 MP.

It is a Redmi Note 11 Pro with slight aesthetic changes

It has not yet been officially presented, but everything indicates that this device is a Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro with a small aesthetic change in the camera module and new colors. The rest of the features, dimensions, screen or battery will be identical.

The only reason to buy the POCO X4 Pro and not a Redmi Note 11 Pro it’s their “new” rear end design. In other words, we recommend you buy the Redmi Note 11 Pro now that it is already available and not wait for this POCO, since the news it will offer is almost non-existent.

Moreover, Xiaomi probably does not sell this POCO X4 Pro in all world markets. It does not make much sense to sell both terminals in the same markets, since they will offer the same performance, the same customization layer or the same camera.