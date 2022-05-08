Giants debut Sean Hjelle, the tallest in history

Sean Hjelle he surprised his parents by calling them repeatedly and interrupting his sleep early Friday morning. When Hjelle’s father, Mark, finally answered around 1 or 2 am Minnesota time, he knew his son must have been calling about one of two things. “Either something is wrong, or something is very, very good,” Mark said. “Then what is?” “It’s very, very good,” Hjelle replied. “Do not worry everything’s OK.”

Hjelle was calling to inform her parents that she was on her way to the Big leagues after winning his first call-up with the San Francisco Giantswho selected the promising right-hander in the second round of the 2018 Draft. With 2.11 meters tallHjelle also secured her place in the record booksmatching Jon Rauch as the tallest player on record in the major leagues.

Despite the short notice, Hjelle’s parents, along with his wife, Caroline, and their two sons, 2-year-old George and 6-week-old Emmett, were in the stands to watch him pitch a scoreless seventh inning at the match. The Giants’ 3-2 loss to the Cardinals on Friday night at Oracle Park.

“It’s what you dream of when you’re a kid,” said Hjelle, who turns 25 on Saturday. “They give you the ball and you have work. Just go out and do it. It was amazing I couldn’t have asked for anything more. It was a special day,” said Hjelle. “This is probably the best birthday present I could have gotten and probably will get.”

Dylan Carlson’s single off Camilo Doval in the ninth inning finally saddled the Giants with their fifth straight loss, their longest losing streak since August 2020, but Hjelle’s performance served as a bright spot on a dreary night.

The Giants didn’t have the luxury of taking Hjelle to the majors, as the club’s No. 26 prospect was signed to relieve John Brebbia with the game tied, 2-2. Still, Hjelle’s debut couldn’t have been much better, as he only needed 11 pitches to retire Juan Yepez and Andrew Knizner with groundouts and strike out Corey Dickerson with an 86 mph slider.