Giants sink Marlins with Ramos spark
SAN FRANCISCO — Puerto Rican Heliot Ramos had two hits and scored a run in his major league debutand the San Francisco Giants beat the Miami Marlins 3-2 on Sunday.
Honduran Mauricio Dubón added an RBI double for the Giants, who scored the decisive run in the third inning on an error by Miami pitcher Trevor Rogers.
Cuban Jorge Soler had three hits and drew a walk for the Marlins. Joey Wendle had two singles and scored twice.
Ramos, the 19th pick in the 2017 draft, was called up from Triple-A Sacramento before the game and received a standing ovation when he stepped up to the plate in the second inning. Ramos singled and scored on Dubon’s double, added one more single in the fourth and struck out in the sixth.
Jarlín García (1-0) retired all six batters he faced in order. Dominic Leone pitched the ninth for his first save.
Rogers (0-1), who finished second in NL Rookie of the Year voting last season, allowed three runs on six hits in five innings.
